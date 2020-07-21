New Dates and Line Up Announced For West End Musical Drive-in

The UK's biggest musical theatre concert continues as West End Musical Drive-In announce four new socially distant celebrations across August and September. Following huge demand for their launch event in July with West End stars Kerry Ellis, Alice Fearn and Jon Robyns, the team have assembled even more theatrical talent to take over The Drive In.



Kicking off the August season will be theatre legend John Owen-Jones (Phantom of the Opera; Les Misérables) with special guests Sophie Evans (Wicked; BBC's Over The Rainbow) and Oliver Saville (Wicked; CATS). Acclaimed performer Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie; RENT) X factor finalist Shan Ako (Les Misérables) will also be headlining later in the month, with additional special guests. More exciting line-ups are still to be announced for the extra dates.

Much like their West End Musical Brunch, which sell out months in advance, West End Musical Drive-In is an immersive event where the audience 'become the cast,' singing and dancing along with the West End stars. There will be multiple West End performers at each event as well as immersive characters, and the 'West End Wendy's' dance troupe.

Producer Chris Steward comments, "The response from theatre fans for our drive in event has been incredible. The Drive In has emerged as the market leading Drive-In venue in London and we are delighted to partner with them for our events."

Tickets are priced from £65 per car. Tickets are available here: www.westendmusicaldrivein.co.uk

