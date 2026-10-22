New Creative Team Set For THE GHOST & MRS. MUIR Musical

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R.A. Dick’s romantic-fantasy novel The Ghost & Mrs. Muir is set to come to the stage in a new musical adaptation, with Peter Sham and Kevin Purcell joining forces to bring the story to life. Sham (Lend Me A Tenor: The Musical, Gielgud Theatre; Sherlock Holmes and the Great Royal Goose Chase, HHP Playhouse) and Purcell (Rebecca: The Musical, Magnormos; The Stranger from Seville, Pearl Theatre Space) will lead the creative team, with book and lyrics by Sham, music by Purcell and direction by Kenneth Hoyt (The Blue Hour of Natalie Barney, Arcola Theatre; The Sea Plays, Old Vic Tunnels). The announcement comes as Sham and Purcell are in the final stages of bringing their musical adaptation of To Catch A Thief to London's West End.

A sweeping tale of love, loss and second chances, The Ghost & Mrs. Muir tells the extraordinary story of a fiercely independent young widow and the restless spirit of a sea captain, whose unlikely relationship becomes a love that transcends the boundaries of life and death. The new musical takes its inspiration from Leslie’s original novel, first published in 1945 under the pen name R.A. Dick. The story is also widely recognised through the classic 1947 Hollywood film starring Rex Harrison and Gene Tierney, as well as the Emmy Award-winning television series which premiered in 1968.

Set in the early 1900s, The Ghost & Mrs. Muir was written by Josephine Leslie under the pen name R.A. Dick. Its enduring appeal also led to the Emmy Award-winning television series which premiered in 1968. Set in the early 1900s, the story follows Lucy Muir, a determined young widow who defies the expectations of society to forge a new life for herself and her child. Seeking independence and a fresh start, she moves to Gull Cottage, a secluded home perched on the rugged English coastline. But her hopes of a peaceful existence are soon interrupted by the ghost of its former owner, Captain Daniel Gregg, a gruff, charismatic sea captain who has no intention of surrendering his beloved home.

What begins as a battle of wills gradually develops into an unexpected friendship and, ultimately, an extraordinary love story. As Lucy discovers the courage to live life on her own terms, the pair form a bond that challenges the very boundaries between the living and the dead.

Haunting, heartwarming and deeply romantic, The Ghost & Mrs. Muir explores the power of love to overcome grief and loneliness and the importance of independence, courage and following one's own path. With its richly atmospheric coastal setting and timeless themes, the story offers the perfect canvas for a sweeping new musical.

Kenneth Hoyt, Director and Story Consultant, comments: I have known all these years that there is a lush and sweeping musical lurking in the pages of the novel. It is a period piece, yes, and I do think it holds a sort of classicism in its DNA, but at its heart it is a love story, albeit a haunted one. It has an illustrious history, and a stage version seems a natural fit.

The Ghost & Mrs. Muir is being developed towards workshops in the United States and London in 2027, with ambitions for a West End production in 2028.

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