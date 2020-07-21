New 2021 Dates Announced For UK and Ireland Tour Of GREASE

The producers of the first new production in 25 years of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, have announced that the show will tour the UK and Ireland in 2021. The musical was due to tour in 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

The 2021 tour will begin at Theatre Royal Plymouth, running from 22 - 30 January, and will then play Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff from 1 - 6 February, Bristol Hippodrome from 8 - 13 February, Edinburgh Festival Theatre from 16 - 20 February, Norwich Theatre Royal from 22 - 27 February, Milton Keynes Theatre from 1 - 6 March, Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin from 16 - 27 March, The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from 29 March - 3 April, Liverpool Empire from 5 - 10 April, Sheffield Lyceum from 12 - 17 April, Churchill Theatre, Bromley from 19 - 24 April, Stoke Regent Theatre from 3 - 8 May, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton from 11 - 15 May, Grand Opera House, Belfast from 18 - 22 May, Theatre Royal Nottingham from 24 - 29 May, Royal & Derngate Northampton from 31 May - 5 June, Palace Theatre Manchester from 7 - 19 June, The Orchard Theatre Dartford from 21 - 26 June, The Marlowe Canterbury from 28 June - 3 July, The Sands Centre, Carlisle from 6-10 July and The Alexandra, Birmingham from 12 - 17 July.

Following his success starring in the UK and Ireland tour in 2019, Peter Andre will star in the 2021 tour at certain venues. As well as reprising the role of Teen Angel, Andre will also play Vince Fontaine. Further casting to be announced, including who will be playing the role of Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine when Peter Andre is not performing.

Peter Andre is currently scheduled to perform at certain performances in Plymouth, Cardiff, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Dublin, Liverpool, Bromley, Southampton, Nottingham, Manchester, Dartford, Canterbury and Birmingham. Customers are advised to check their local websites for specific dates.

Peter Andre said "I was so thrilled to have been returning to Grease this year as I had the most wonderful time last year working with our incredible cast and creative team. Sadly, this year's tour had to be postponed due to COVID-19 but I'm overjoyed that we can return in 2021. Grease is joyous and will truly allow you to escape to a different time, with show-stopping dance routines and some of the most iconic songs of all time. It's a show about solidarity and it celebrates friendship. As the song goes, We Go Together!"

Peter Andre is known for his successful music and television career and became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK in the 1990s with number one hits such as Mysterious Girl, Flava and I Feel You. He has had two number one albums and has toured all over the world, collecting a multitude of national and international awards. Peter's many TV shows and appearances, include his reality show Peter Andre: My Life, 60 Minute Makeover and the third series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here in 2004.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and 2021 tour casting by Kay Magson CDG, with original tour casting by David Grindrod CDG.

This new production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Hunter Arnold, Araca and Curve.

Tour Dates

22 - 30 January Theatre Royal Plymouth 01752 267222

theatreroyal.com On sale soon

1 - 6 February Wales Millennium Centre 029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk

8 - 13 February Bristol Hippodrome 0844 871 3012*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

16 - 20 February Edinburgh Festival Theatre 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com

22 - 27 February Theatre Royal Norwich 01603 630000

www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

1 - 6 March Milton Keynes Theatre 0844 871 7677*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

16 - 27 March Bord Gais Energy Theatre 0818 719 377 (ROI)

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie 0844 248 5101 (UK & NI)

On sale soon

29 March - 3 April The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford 01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

5 - 10 April Liverpool Empire 0844 871 3017*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

12 - 17 April Sheffield Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk On sale soon

19 - 24 April Churchill Theatre, Bromley 020 3285 6000

churchilltheatre.co.uk On sale soon

3 - 8 May Stoke Regent Theatre 0844 871 7649*

www.atgtickets.com/stoke

11 - 15 May Mayflower Theatre, Southampton 02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

18 - 22 May Grand Opera House, Belfast 028 9024 1919

www.goh.co.uk

24 - 29 May Theatre Royal, Nottingham 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

31 May - 5 June Royal & Derngate Northampton 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 - 19 June Palace Theatre Manchester 0844 871 3019*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

21 - 26 June The Orchard Theatre, Dartford 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

28 June - 3 July The Marlowe, Canterbury 01227 787787

www.themarlowetheatre.com

6 - 10 July The Sands Centre, Carlisle 01228 633766

www.thesandscentre.co.uk On sale soon

12 - 17 July The Alexandra, Birmingham 0844 871 3011*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

