Neil Morrissey to Join FOURTEEN AGAIN at Menier Chocolate Factory

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The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced that Neil Morrissey will join the previously announced Ria Jones and Sally Ann Triplett in the critically acclaimed production of Fourteen Again which ran at The Victoria Wood Theatre in Bowness-on-Windermere this spring. Jonathan O'Boyle's production opens at the Menier on Wednesday 2 December, with previews from Saturday 21 November, and runs until Saturday 27 February 2027. Morrissey worked with Wood on the original West End run of Acorn Antiques: The Musical!.

The Victoria Wood Theatre, previously The Old Laundry Theatre, was renamed this year – the 10th anniversary of Wood's death, by her close friends and collaborators, the husband-and-wife team, producer Charlotte Scott and designer Roger Glossop. To celebrate Wood's life and work they commissioned Tom MacRae (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) to work with her songbook to create a brand-new musical, the inaugural production in the newly renamed venue.

Wood originally opened the venue, was a Trustee, and performed there many times. She also directed her own show Talent – which was co-produced with the Menier; and in 2013, her television film Housewife 49 was adapted for the stage especially for the venue.

Fourteen Again begins at the local Slimming Club, where Peggy is reunited with Lou, her best friend from school who she hasn't seen since they were teenagers. As kids, no two friends were ever funnier or more fun, but here, now, today they are shadows of their younger selves - and a story unfolds of looking back to the future, full of comedy, love and pain, with Victoria Wood's amazing songs moving the musical fast forward.

Biography

Neil Morrissey plays Duncan. His theatre credits include A Christmas Carol (Alexandra Palace); The Crown Jewels (Garrick Theatre); Acorn Antiques: The Musical! (Theatre Royal, Haymarket); Guys and Dolls (Piccadilly Theatre); Oliver!, Rain Man, A Passionate Woman (UK tours); Relative Values (Harold Pinter Theatre); Neville's Island (Duke of York's Theatre); Aladdin, Cinderella (Assembly Rooms, Derby). Television credits include Men Behaving Badly (as series regular Tony), Boon (as series regular Rocky), Striking Out (as series regular Vincent Pike, QC), The Good Karma Hospital (as series regular Greg McConnell), Waterloo Road (as series regular Eddie Lawson), The Long Call, The Syndicate, Penance, Line Of Duty, The Trial of Christine Keeler, Unforgotten, Striking Out, Grantchester, Me & Mrs Jones, Carrie and Barry, Murder in Mind and Paradise Heights; and for film, Up 'n' Under, The Bounty, Crucible of the Vampire and Clubbed.

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