Nederlands Dans Theater Comes to Sadler's Wells in April

Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT) present a trio of works at Sadler's Wells on Wednesday 19 - Saturday 22 April. The three works in this UK premiere span continents and contemporary, global issues.

Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite and British theatre maker and Artistic Director of Complicité Simon McBurney, reflect on their fears and cautious hopes for the age we are living in. In an extract from their new four-year collaboration, Figures in Extinction [1.0], these world-renowned artists work together, drawing from materials such as the sound of icecaps melting, tree roots growing, and the protests of climate change deniers.



World-renowned choreographer Jiří Kylián (Czechoslovakia, 1947) was Artistic Director of Nederlands Dans Theater for nearly a quarter century. Gods and Dogs is the 75th choreography Kylián created. It is 'an unfinished work', referring to Kylián's fascination for the beauty of what is left incomplete in life, and visualizes the line between normality and abnormality.

Argentinian choreographer and Peeping Tom co-Artistic Director Gabriela Carrizo combines contemporary dance with acrobatics and slapstick in La Ruta. On a dark, fog-shrouded stage, a street is at once a motorway, a lonely village lane and a forest path. Space and time are suspended, and it is up to the audience to create their own connections. With her experimental style, Carrizo takes us into a parallel dream world open to interpretation.

Founded in 1959, NDT is an internationally recognized contemporary dance company dedicated to creation, research, and talent development. Each season, the company collaborates with upcoming and renowned choreographers and artists from around the world.



Emily Molnar, NDT Artistic Director said, "We are thrilled to be back at Sadler's Wells, a longtime creative partner and an esteemed stage renowned for international dance. The three works in this NDT 1 evening, speak to our versatility as a creation-based company through the mysterious dream world of Carrizo's La Ruta, Kylian's evocative comment on normality and insanity in Gods and Dogs, and Pite with Simon McBurney's Figures in Extinction [1.0], which calls us to a deeper and more urgent connection with nature. We hope this programme will provoke the imagination and we are delighted to share it with the London audience!"