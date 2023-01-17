National Youth Theatre to Hold Free Auditions Across the Country this Summer

The National Youth Theatre (NYT) has announced free auditions around the country in Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, London and Manchester this February. Young people will also be able to audition online using the National Youth Theatre Hub.

Successful applicants will be invited to take part in summer intake courses, which for the first time will take place in cities around the country in an expansion of the charity's national programme. Free workshops in partnership with local community groups are taking place in each area to prepare young people to audition, as well as accessible auditions in local non-mainstream schools.

Applications must be aged 14-25 on the date the course starts.

Applicants should prepare a two minute speech. This could be from a published play, monologue book or film script.

The company will also offer Backstage Interviews for young people with a spark for costume, lighting, sound, scenic construction or stage management.

National Youth Theatre auditions advice from NYT Patron and Alumnus Matt Smith: "Pick a speech that you like, work as hard as you can and try your absolute best, but don't put too much pressure on yourself. If you don't get in this year there's always next year. It's a great company and if you work hard, apply yourself and bring the right spirit, it's a place where you can really learn and develop and a company that will nurture you."

NYT Artistic Director and CEO Paul Roseby said: "Being National means being local and we're proud to be in seven different arts venues around the country with our summer intake courses for the first time. The need to support young talent nationwide is greater than ever and we're committed to responding to that challenge with this free offer. Alongside this activity this year we'll be boosting our national reach with a dynamic creative partnership with Leeds 2023, opportunities with our 10 Associate Companies around the country and major new programmes in Wales and the North East coming soon."

Dates and venues are as follows:

11th February

Birmingham Old Rep

11th February

Glasgow, Theatre School of Scotland

12th February

Manchester, Studio 25



18th & 19th February

London, National Youth Theatre

19th February

Bristol, 1532 Performing Arts Centre

Backstage Interviews

19th & 25th March

London, National Youth Theatre

4th & 12th March

Online

For full audition dates and information, click here.