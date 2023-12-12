Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

National Youth Theatre Will Host First Days Gala 2024 in February

The event is on Wednesday 7 February 2024.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

National Youth Theatre Will Host First Days Gala 2024 in February

Audiences are invited to join the stars of today to support the talent of tomorrow as National Youth Theatre (NYT) announce the 2024 First Days Gala, taking place at The Roundhouse, London on Wednesday 7 February 2024. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here and roundhouse.org.uk, with 20% off tickets if booked by 30 Dec.

National Youth Theatre alumnus, comedian Joel Dommett will present the evening as for one night only a new host of household names come together to make thousands of First Days in the creative industries possible for young talent who need it the most. 

The evening will feature a number of headline musical performances including NYT alumni, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, BBC Introducing star Yigaa plus very special guests to be announced. Stage and screen legend and NYT Patron, Ian McKellen will be making a special guest appearance alongside NYT REP Grad Gangs of London's Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. Guest comedians will include Dead Ringer, Jon Culshaw.  

Now in its eleventh year, the First Days Gala is a star-studded evening raising essential funds for National Youth Theatre, a creative home for young storytelling talent. Inclusion is at NYT's heart and its members come from a wide range of backgrounds and all around the UK. The gala is in association with EON Productions and National Youth Theatre is grateful to EON productions and NYT President and Bond producer Barbara Broccoli for their support.  

Global stars who started their journey with the charity include Ed SHeeran, Daniel Craig, Helen Mirren, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rosamund Pike, Olly Alexander, Matt Smith, Zawe Ashton and many more. NYT Patron Daniel Craig said: "I literally owe my career to the National Youth Theatre" 

Paul Roseby OBE, CEO & Artistic Director of National Youth Theatre said; “There's a critical need to support the fragile pipeline that fuels our creative industries. The opportunities that propelled our award-winning creative talent onto the global stage cannot be taken for granted. I'm very grateful to all those giving their time and talent to support the next generation. Join us for a night of unforgettable entertainment at the Roundhouse this February.”

A host of further names and special guests will be announced soon - visit www.nyt.org.uk/gala for updates or follow National Youth Theatre on social media. General Tickets start from £35, VIP packages start from £180. Exclusive tickets for a pre-gala dinner including a Champagne Bollinger reception and a live auction hosted by Harry Dalmeny are also available. 

First Days is in association with EON Productions. Supporting sponsors include Think and Little Lion Entertainment. The First Days Gala Committee, chaired by NYT President Barbara Broccoli with Vice-Chair Tilly McAuliffe, is made up of Dawn Airey, Dan Borrelli, Paul Blackman, Judith Chan, Jacquelin de Croy, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Heather Greenwood, Nigel Hall, Alex Hillier, Joyce Hytner, Daisy Lewis, Darcia Martin, Tanya Rose, Chantal Rickard and Maggie Todd.  


Recommended For You