National Theatre Puts Off European Touring of CURIOUS INCIDENT Due to Brexit Legislation

BBC News has reported that due to the uncertainty surrounding obtaining visas and work permits in Europe, The National Theatre has shelved its plans to bring the tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time there.

They shared:

"We are currently not able to confirm any touring commitments in Europe as a result of Brexit legislation,"

Following the UK's departure from the EU, UK actors, musicians and crews cannot work freely across the continent. The government revealed this week that it hopes open negotiations with individual EU countries to help British artists tour.

The National Theatre's spokeswoman shared:

"We had planned to take our production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, not War Horse, to venues in Europe as part of the now postponed 2020-21 tour,"

She continued: "The potential additional costs for visas and current lack of clarity around social security contributions as a result of the [Brexit] deal means regrettably it is currently not financially viable.

"We're awaiting further details of ongoing negotiations in this area and hope that in future we will be able to return to mainland Europe.

"However, due to the amount of time needed to plan a tour, we are not able to commit to European touring until we have clarity around these points."

