National Theatre May Reopen With Social Distancing Measures in Place

The theatre is exploring the idea of reconfiguring its spaces to allow audiences to attend in social bubbles.

London's National Theatre is exploring the idea of reopening its spaces with social distancing restrictions remain in place, The Stage reports.

"Theatre can and should be performed in this new world," reads a statement from the organization. "Subject to support, we can continue to perform our functions while conforming to social distancing rules."

The theatre is exploring the idea of reconfiguring its spaces to allow audiences to attend in social bubbles.

"Performing in this way would allow us to create work with both our specialist staff and our vital creative freelancers while serving as many of our audience members as we are able to safely," evidence submitted by the NT to the DCMS committee's Covid-19 inquiry read. The statement went on to say that 1 and 2-metre distancing measures would still not bring capacity "close to normal levels".

This comes after culture secretary Oliver Dowden has announced that UK theatres and music halls will be allowed to reopen on August 1, with socially distanced audiences. Outdoor theatre has been allowed to run since July 11.

The government has not yet confirmed any dates for when theatres will be able to operate without restrictions in place.

Read more on The Stage.

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You