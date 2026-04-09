National Theatre Launches Free Exhibition Showcasing Young People Exploring Stage Design

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The National Theatre has opened a new, free exhibition, An Introduction to Stage Design, in its Wolfson Gallery, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how theatre is made and spotlighting the next generation of creative talent.

Running from 7 April, the exhibition presents the creative work of 13 young people aged 16-19 who have taken part in the NT's inaugural Introduction to Stage Design programme. Inspired by Nigel Williams' stage adaptation of Lord of the Flies by William Golding, the works offer fresh interpretations of the classic text through a contemporary lens. Featuring concept sketches, costume designs, scale models and sculptural responses, the display reveals the full creative journey behind stage design.

Visitors are also invited to take part in the creative process themselves, with interactive models of the National Theatre's three stages encouraging audiences of all ages to experiment with their own stage designs out of wooden blocks.

As the UK's creative sector continues to face skills gaps and barriers to entry, particularly for young people, initiatives like this programme aim to diversify and strengthen the pipeline of future theatre-makers. The programme forms part of the National Theatre Skills Centre, in partnership with Bank of America, which was created to address skills shortages in the creative industries, providing pathways from entry-level to mid-career training, apprenticeships, and industry placements. In 2024/25 alone, around 5,000 people have benefitted from its programmes and skills development opportunities nationwide.

An Introduction to Stage Design was supported by The Linbury Trust and led by leading industry practitioners including Sophie Jump (Gauhar Jaan, Omnibus Theatre), Max Johns (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare's Globe), Victoria Maytom (Welcome to Pemfort, Soho Theatre), Georgia Lowe (Man and Boy, National Theatre) and Anthony Lau (Man and Boy, National Theatre). The seven-week programme offered a series of workshops and masterclasses allowed participants to gain hands-on experience across a range of disciplines, including working at scale, model making, costume design, and collaborative theatre-making.

Perry, 18, a participant whose work features in the exhibition, said “This course has been so much fun while also helping me think about stage design in a more abstract way, allowing me to explore new ideas. I was absolutely star-struck getting to see all of the workshops at the National Theatre and getting to have my work on display has inspired me to keep pursuing a career in stage design.”

Simon Stephens, Head of the National Theatre Skills Centre, said “Designers are at the centre of the collaborative process required to bring a show from script to stage. This new exhibition is a brilliant showcase of each step of the process of design for the stage that also spotlights the work of emerging young designers. With so many young people wanting to get into theatre but struggling to find entry routes, the National Theatre Skills Centre in partnership with Bank of America aims to support skills development and springboard careers into the creative industries whilst shining a light on lesser-known roles. Between this new exhibition and the Linbury Prize Exhibition also open at the National Theatre, the creativity on display is truly inspiring to see.

The exhibition is free to attend and open to the public from 7 April at the National Theatre's Wolfson Gallery. For more information about the Introduction to Stage Design Exhibition and NT Skills Centre, please visit the National Theatre website.