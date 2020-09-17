NST Theatre Will Reopen After Being Taken Over By The Mayflower Theatre Trust

The theatre will begin staging performances again next spring.

The NST theatre will soon reopen under new management, after closing in July, BBC reports.

The Mayflower Theatre Trust will take over the Studio 144 building, and the theatre will begin staging performances again next spring.

The group said it expected to begin staging its first performances from next spring.

Cabinet member for Culture councillor Satvir Kaur said this is great news for the cultural sector and the city, stating that the Mayflower has a "strong track record" and shows "a deep understanding of local, regional and national connections that will add value and opportunity to local artists and to our city's cultural ambitions."

Read more on BBC.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You