Myra DuBois to Extend Run in TITANIQUE at London's Criterion Theatre

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Myra Dubois will extend her run as Ruth in Titanique at the Criterion Theatre for 4 more weeks. She will now remain aboard the Ship of Dreams until Sunday 8 November 2026*. The musical is currently booking through until 3 January 2027.

Myra Dubois is a multi-award-winning comedian, singer and actress. She reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent and her screen credits include the feature film Everybody's Talking About Jamie and ITV1's Queens For The Night, on which she was the winning mentor. Her theatre work includes Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre, and her solo shows have played everywhere from the Edinburgh Fringe to Sydney Opera House.

She commented: “What a thrill to be asked to extend my voyage onboard Titanique! This show and I seem to be a match made in heaven, and my fellow cast mates are a true dream team. I can think of nothing that would delight me more than spending an extra four weeks with these beautiful souls eliciting gales of laughter from audiences at the Criterion Theatre. Do join us, we'll have the best time!”

Myra Dubois joins Ailsa Davidson as Rose, Lewis Francis as The Iceberg, Astrid Harris as Céline Dion, Freddie King as Jack, Cameron Vear as Cal, Michael Vinsen as Victor Garber / Luigi and Nikki Wheeldon as Molly Brown; with AJ Lewis, Joi Lurrie and Sophie-Rose Middleton as on-stage background vocalists. Finton Flynn, Josh Lovell and Charlotte Soo complete the cast as offstage understudies.

Further casting for Ruth from 8 November is to be announced. Myra Dubois will not be performing on 14 or 15 October.

Titaníque is the hysterical musical comedy bursting with nostalgia, non-stop laughs and killer vocals. Featuring all your favourite Céline Dion hits, including My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love You More, all backed by a sensational live band.

Celebrated as 'The West End's Funniest Musical' (Smooth Radio), Titaníque is brilliant and bonkers fun. 'If you love the film Titanic or Celine Dion, you'll love Titaníque. Hell, if you couldn't care less about them, you'll love it' (Mail on Sunday).

It's the musical that's making hearts go on… and on, so get on board as this ship of dreams is one voyage you simply can't miss!

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical's co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022 where it played until 15 June 2025. As well as New York and London, the musical comedy has had smash hit runs in Paris, Sydney, Montreal and Toronto. Titanique made its Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre in March 2026, receiving four Tony Award Nominations including Best Musical.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell, Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG and Richard Johnston.

In addition to its 2026 Tony Award Nominations and 2025 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

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Related Stories 1 William Hanson Will Make West End Debut in TITANIQUE

Etiquette expert William Hanson will join the cast of Olivier Award-winning TITANIQUE at London's Criterion Theatre for a limited run, as the production has also been extended through early 2027. 2 Photos: First Look at Tom Allen in TITANIQUE

You can now get a first look at Tom Allen in the Olivier Award Winning Titanique. Tom has joined the cast in the role of Ruth. The hit production is currently playing at the Criterion Theatre.