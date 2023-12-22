Musicians' Union Vote for Strike Action at ENO

Musicians' Union members in the English National Opera (ENO) orchestra and Music Staff have voted overwhelmingly in favour of potential strike action.

The ballot was called as a result of ENO management plans to axe 19 posts in the orchestra and make the orchestra and music staff part time.

MU General Secretary Naomi Pohl said: “Our members don’t take ballots for potential industrial action lightly. We want to avoid a strike if possible, and management need to bring alternative proposals to the table in early January if they want to avoid this as well.”

A statement from the Musicians' Union stated: "The plans, which had been discussed with Arts Council England prior to their announcement in October 2023, are a result of decreased funding for ENO since 2014, other financial challenges such as inflation and the cost of living crisis, and the instruction to Arts Council England from former Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries to move funding out of London."

Earlier in December, ENO management announced Manchester as a new base for some performances, wellbeing and learning activities.

MU National Organiser for Orchestras Jo Laverty said: “To date, there is no guarantee how much work or what type of work there will be for our members at the new base in Manchester.

“Without the orchestra, music staff and chorus, what are the audiences and communities in Manchester going to get? We absolutely want ENO to succeed in the new base but it is at risk of becoming a brand without enough substance to back it up.”

MU members affected are campaigning for ENO to remain a full-time company with a full-time orchestra, music staff and chorus.

This follows news that Equity - the performing arts and entertainment trade union – has announced that it will ballot its members in the ENO chorus on industrial action. The ballot will open on Thursday 4 January and includes the potential for strike action.