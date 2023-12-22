Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Musicians' Union Vote for Strike Action at ENO

The vote saw 93% vote in favour of full strike action, while 98% of those who voted supported action short of a strike.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'
Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH Photo 4 Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH

Musicians' Union Vote for Strike Action at ENO

Musicians' Union members in the English National Opera (ENO) orchestra and Music Staff have voted overwhelmingly in favour of potential strike action.

The ballot was called as a result of ENO management plans to axe 19 posts in the orchestra and make the orchestra and music staff part time.

MU General Secretary Naomi Pohl said: “Our members don’t take ballots for potential industrial action lightly. We want to avoid a strike if possible, and management need to bring alternative proposals to the table in early January if they want to avoid this as well.”

A statement from the Musicians' Union stated: "The plans, which had been discussed with Arts Council England prior to their announcement in October 2023, are a result of decreased funding for ENO since 2014, other financial challenges such as inflation and the cost of living crisis, and the instruction to Arts Council England from former Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries to move funding out of London."

Earlier in December, ENO management announced Manchester as a new base for some performances, wellbeing and learning activities.

MU National Organiser for Orchestras Jo Laverty said: “To date, there is no guarantee how much work or what type of work there will be for our members at the new base in Manchester.

“Without the orchestra, music staff and chorus, what are the audiences and communities in Manchester going to get? We absolutely want ENO to succeed in the new base but it is at risk of becoming a brand without enough substance to back it up.”

MU members affected are campaigning for ENO to remain a full-time company with a full-time orchestra, music staff and chorus.

This follows news that Equity - the performing arts and entertainment trade union – has announced that it will ballot its members in the ENO chorus on industrial action. The ballot will open on Thursday 4 January and includes the potential for strike action.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Matt Todd Appointed as New Director of Programming of the Royal Albert Hall Photo
Matt Todd Appointed as New Director of Programming of the Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the appointment of Matt Todd as Director of Programming. Matt’s appointment is effective immediately, because he has been carrying out the role on an interim basis throughout 2023.

2
Boxing Day Sale: Save up to 53% on Disneys FROZEN THE MUSICAL Photo
Boxing Day Sale: Save up to 53% on Disney's FROZEN THE MUSICAL

Boxing Day Sale: Save Up to 53% on Frozen The Musical. Set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular Frozen. The award-winning musical brings to life a world of sumptuous beauty, humour and iconic music in a jaw-dropping production to melt hearts of all ages.

3
Review: BLUEYS BIG PLAY, Southbank Centre Photo
Review: BLUEY'S BIG PLAY, Southbank Centre

Bluey’s Big Play opens to an idyllic scene featuring a classic Bluey set of multicoloured flooring, soaring birds in flight and Australian emu’s exploring and pecking the location. The Heeler family arrive to high volume applause by an adoring young audience, with a game of musical statues with added shaking bottoms!

4
TodayTix Launches Boxing Day Sale Across 50 London Shows Photo
TodayTix Launches Boxing Day Sale Across 50 London Shows

TodayTix, the digital gateway to cultural experiences, is launching its annual Boxing Day Sale.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

ABBA VOYAGE Brings in £320 Million to London Economy in 2023ABBA VOYAGE Brings in £320 Million to London Economy in 2023
Video: See a Sneak Peek of First Days of Rehearsals for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old VicVideo: See a Sneak Peek of First Days of Rehearsals for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic
More Dancers Allege Bullying and Body-Shaming at UK Ballet SchoolsMore Dancers Allege Bullying and Body-Shaming at UK Ballet Schools
Our Boxing Day Theatre Sale Starts Today!Our Boxing Day Theatre Sale Starts Today!

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central WONKA
SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You