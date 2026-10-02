Musical Con Reveals Full Programme for Fifth Anniversary Event

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Musical Con has unveiled its full 2026 programme, bringing together West End and Broadway stars, performers and thousands of musical theatre fans at ExCeL London this October to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

The weekend will feature a line-up of performances, reunions, workshops, masterclasses and exclusive panels. Highlights include a special Beetlejuice Spotlight featuring West End stars David Hunter (Beetlejuice The Musical, Prince Edward Theatre; Waitress, Adelphi Theatre), Chelsea Halfpenny (9 to 5: The Musical, Savoy Theatre; Waitress, UK Tour), Hannah Norberg (Beetlejuice The Musical, Prince Edward Theatre; Little Miss Sunshine, Second Stage Theatre) and Tom Xander (Mean Girls, Savoy Theatre; The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre), alongside Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls, August Wilson Theatre; Little Shop of Horrors, August Wilson Theatre), who originated the role of Barbara Maitland on Broadway.

Butler will also take to the Main Stage for an Artist Spotlight, reflecting on her acclaimed Broadway career. Her credits include originating roles in Mean Girls and Beetlejuice, as well as becoming the first Audrey in Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors. Olivier Award winner Layton Williams (Cabaret, Kit Kat Club; Jesus Christ Superstar, Theatre Royal Drury Lane) will also return to Musical Con following his recent run in Titanique on Broadway. He will take part in an Artist Spotlight celebrating his career, from Billy Elliot to his acclaimed turn as Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Another major highlight will see original Broadway and screen stars Anthony Rapp (RENT, Nederlander Theatre; Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+) and Adam Pascal (RENT, Nederlander Theatre; School of Rock, Winter Garden Theatre) reunite for a RENT 30th Anniversary Celebration. The original Mark Cohen and Roger Davis will perform live on the Main Stage and share stories from Jonathan Larson's landmark musical, three decades after it first arrived on Broadway.

Other highlights include a Show Spotlight on Death Note The Musical, which returns to the Barbican next year due to phenomenal demand and an exclusive look at new shows destined for the West End, including Mona Loser, Ceilidh and the critically acclaimed re-imagining of FAME!.

The weekend will also feature cast reunions and celebrations of some of musical theatre's most-loved shows. Starlight Express favourites Jeevan Braich and Jade Marvin will reunite with fellow cast members, while another secret cast reunion promises a surprise moment that could only happen at Musical Con.

Returning fan favourites include the iconic Cosplay Competition and Star of Musical Con. The ever-popular Show Off Quiz, hosted by The Producers star Trevor Ashley (The Producers, Garrick Theatre; Les Misérables, Her Majesty's Theatre), will also return, alongside an epic musical theatre singalong.

The anniversary celebrations will also feature spectacular opening and closing events, with performances from some of musical theatre's biggest stars. The line-up includes Shanay Holmes (FAME, Theatre Royal Plymouth; Oliver!, Gielgud Theatre), Karis Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre; Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre), Tobias Turley (Hot Mess, The Other Palace; High School Musical, UK Tour), Jess Folley (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre; Burlesque, Savoy Theatre), Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Kinky Boots, UK Tour; Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre), Joanna Woodward (The Producers, Garrick Theatre; The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, Apollo Theatre), Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre; Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre) and Desmonda Cathabel (Jesus Christ Superstar, London Palladium; Hadestown, Lyric Theatre), among others.

Away from the Main Stage, attendees can take part in a packed programme of workshops, masterclasses and panels. Highlights include a vocal masterclass on perfecting your belt with former Elphaba Nikki Bentley (The Greatest Showman, Bristol Hippodrome; Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre), dance workshops led by Heathers choreographer Gary Lloyd, and a panel exploring the development of new musicals, led by presenter and performer Henry Calvert (Saturday Mash Up, CBBC; Beauty and the Geek, Discovery+).

Musical Con co-founders Shanay Holmes and Chris Steward comment: 'Five years ago, we created Musical Con to give musical theatre fans a place that was completely theirs, and this anniversary weekend celebrates everything we love about this community.

Whether you want to meet your musical theatre heroes, watch unique performances, sing in a masterclass, dance in a workshop or simply spend the weekend surrounded by people who love musicals as much as you do, this is your weekend. We can't wait to celebrate five years of Musical Con with you.'

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