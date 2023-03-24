Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musical Adaptation Of Michael Morpurgo's PIGS MIGHT FLY Will Embark On UK Tour

Performances begin from 30 May 2023.

Mar. 24, 2023  

The musical adaptation of PIGS MIGHT FLY from Michael Morpurgo's Mudpuddle Farm with book, music & lyrics by Caroline Wigmore and Jen Green will embark on a UK Tour from 30 May 2023, directed by Kate Golledge.

Casting to be announced.

This bold and energetic new musical follows the air-raising adventures of Pintsize, the youngest and most daring piglet on Mudpuddle Farm. Pintsize loves nothing more than playing with his neighbour and best friend Diana the sheep, until one day Pintsize wakes up to discover a tall fence built between their two farms. Devastated by the loss of playtime with his best pal, Pintsize resolves that he will figure out how to fly over it instead.

Can his determination and ingenuity defy the laws of physics? Will crotchety Farmer Rafferty finally make peace with his neighbour, Farmer Brightwell? Can Albertine the clever goose keep Pintsize from hurting himself as he tries to fly?

Based on the book by Michael Morpurgo, PIGS MIGHT FLY brings the farmyard to life with catchy songs, puppetry, and plenty of frolicsome fun.

PIGS MIGHT FLY has choreography by Chris Whittaker (Lady Chatterley's Lover, Gatsby) and set and costume design by Stewart J Charlesworth (From Here To Eternity, The Dark).

Tour Dates

Weds 24 - Fri 26 May LONDON Theatre Peckham 020 7708 5401

www.theatrepeckham.co.uk

Tue 30 - Wed 31 May WOKING New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

Sat 3 - Sun 4 June LONDON New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-wimbledon-theatre

Sat 10 - Sun 11 June TORQUAY Princess Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/torquay

Sun 18 June RICHMOND Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond

Fri 7 - Sat 8 July BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

Sun 16 July MILTON KEYNES Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre



