Musical Adaptation of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS Aiming for 2022 West End Run

The show's initial run is set to re-open the Hall for Cornwell this fall.

Jan. 28, 2021  

A musical adaptation of the hit 2019 film, Fisherman's Friends, is set to re-open the Hall for Cornwell this fall, following its £20m redevelopment project.

In addition to its run at HFC, a tour is also expected along with a West End run, currently aiming for a 2022 opening.

The film tells the story of ten fisherman from Cornwall who sign a record deal and achieve a top ten hit with their debut album of sea shanties.

The musical will be directed by James Grieve, and will feature a book from Brad Birch, set design by Lucy Osborne, and musical supervision from David White. Hamish Greer and Tom de Keyser will produce.

A sequel to the hit film is also on the way and is set to shoot in spring 2021.

No official dates for the show's run have been announced. Learn more at https://www.fishermanonstage.com/.


