More English Theatres to Close as New Regions Enter Tier Three

Under new guidelines in England, a large number of regions are going into tier three, forcing theatres and venues in those areas to close, WhatsOnStage reports.

Regions now entering tier three are Rutland, Cumbria, Liverpool City Region, Bath and North East Somerset, Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth, Torbay, Dorset, Bournemouth, Christchurch, Poole, Wiltshire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Worcestershire, City of York and North Yorkshire.

Live performances will not be permitted in any region in tier three, although rehearsals, live-streamed productions, and drive-in shows can continue. Theatre Royal Bath is among the venues affected.

In addition, some regions have moved from tier three to tier four, including Derby and Derbyshire, Leicester City and Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, North East Combined Authority, North of Tyne Combined Authority, Tees Valley Combined Authority, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Warrington, Cheshire, Isle of Wight, New Forest, parts of Gloucestershire, Somerset, Swindon, Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Solihull, Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent and Warwickshire.

In tier four areas, rehearsals and live-streamed pieces can continue, though drive-in shows can't.

The rules will be reassessed in a couple of weeks.

Read more on WhatsOnStage.