Monica Bellucci Will Make Her West End Debut in MARIA CALLAS: LETTERS AND MEMOIRS

Monica Bellucci is set to make her West End debut for one night only this December, WhatsOnStage reports.

Bellucci will appear in a set of readings from Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs, directed by Tom Volf. The piece will be performed at Her Majesty's Theatre on Monday 20 December at 7.30pm.

Bellucci began her career as a fashion model for Dolce & Gabbana and Dior, before making a transition to Italian films and later American films and French films.

Bellucci played a Bride of Dracula in Francis Ford Coppola's gothic romance film Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) and Malèna Scordia in the Italian-language romantic drama Malèna (2000). She was in the Gaspar Noé arthouse horror film Irréversible (2002), and portrayed Mary Magdalene in Mel Gibson's biblical drama The Passion of the Christ (2004).

In the 2003 science-fiction films The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, she played Persephone. In the 2015 James Bond film Spectre, she became the oldest Bond girl in the history of the franchise.