Mischief Theatre's THE COMEDY ABOUT A BANK ROBBERY Has Played its Last Performance

Due to the closure of theatres in accordance with the UK Government and SOLT's advice, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery played its last performance on Sunday 15 March 2020.

They have released the following statement:

We want to say a big thank you to all our crooks, accomplices and audiences who've helped to stage this heist. In our four years on the West End and on the run, we're proud to have stolen both diamonds and hearts too!

We hope our crooks may get parole at some point - who knows where you may see them next...

But for now, thanks to everyone who has supported The Comedy About a Bank Robbery - you're DYNAMITE





