Mischief Returns This Summer With Their Improv Show MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT

Mischief, the award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, today announce the return of Mischief Movie Night, the improvised movie live on stage, which will play selected outdoor dates this Summer at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Minack Theatre, Brighton Open Air Theatre and New Normal Festival with more venues to be announced soon.

Mischief are back and return with their comedy Mischief Movie Night, the improvised movie live on stage! You suggest a genre, location and title and Mischief's improvisers bring the show to life, complete with rewinds, fast forwards, directors cuts and an entirely improvised live score. Starring them, directed by you, Mischief Movie Night is a guaranteed comedy blockbuster!

The cast includes Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Bryony Corrigan as Uncertain, Dave Hearn as No Idea, Nancy Zamit as Don't Know Yet, Henry Shields as Couldn't Tell You, Harry Kershaw as TBC, Ellie Morris as Who Knows, Jonathan Sayer as ??? Mike Bodie as Guess Who, Niall Ransome as Unknown and Joshua Elliott as We'll have to see. They will be joined onstage by musicians Yshani Perinpanayagam, Richard Baker, Jordan Clarke and Ed Zanders.

