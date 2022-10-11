Michael Grandage to Step Down as President of The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama

Michael Grandage CBE has announced that he will stand down as President of The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama after 12 years in post.

The multi award-winning director and producer graduated from Central in 1984 and was appointed its President during the 2009-2010 academic year.

During his tenure, he oversaw numerous achievements at Central including the acquisition of Royal Title and the opening of the School's new, state of the art North Block building.

He established the President's Circle to raise financial support for Central's work and to help ensure the availability of scholarships and bursaries for all who wish to train at the School. And through The Michael Grandage Scholarship, which he initiated, he provided Central students with financial support as well as career guidance and advice.

Michael Grandage also supported and mentored Central students through his role as President and his work with The Donmar Warehouse and, more recently, the Michael Grandage Company. This mentorship was particularly meaningful throughout Covid-19, when his direct guidance and encouragement of Central cohorts who were impacted by the pandemic was invaluable.

Reflecting on his time as Central's President, Michael Grandage said:

"It has been an incredible honour serving as President of Central for the last twelve years. The most life affirming part of the job has unquestionably been the connection with the students, and I am enormously proud of all they continue to achieve. Education should always be about looking to the future, and I am happy to do so now as I step away and pass the baton onto others. Central is going from strength to strength and as a graduate myself, I look forward to continuing to play an active part in all that lies ahead."

John Willis, the Chair of Central's Governing Body, said:

"For twelve years Michael's passion for the arts, creative skill, and commitment to drama training for young people from all backgrounds has shone brightly through. Both formally and informally he has contributed an enormous amount ot Central's success over the last decade. We have been lucky to have such a world class talent as our President. He is also a special person who will be badly missed but, I am sure, will continue his lifetime relationship with Central."

Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE, Central's Principal and CEO, said:

"It is with sadness but huge gratitude that I say thank you to Michael Grandage who has been a rock, a cheerleader, a friendly critic and a supporter to both me personally as well as to Central. Michael represents to me all that we can be, and that Central is the place for that to grow. Michael's career continues to fly and we are forever proud that he remains a friend to, and a proud graduate of, Central."

Central will hold a private event in November to thank Michael Grandage and to celebrate his years of dedication and guidance.

He will announce his successor later in the autumn.