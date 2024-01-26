Michael Ahomka-Lindsay Will Join CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in March

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay will join the company of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB as Clifford Bradshaw beginning Monday 11 March 2024.

Nathan Ives-Moiba's final performance as Clifford Bradshaw will be Saturday 27 January. The role will be played by Taite-Elliot Drew from Monday 29 January to Saturday 9 March 2024.

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay's theatre credits include the role of Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, David Heard in Choir Boy at the Bristol Old Vic, Emmett Forrest in Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Benny in RENT at the Hope Mill Theatre and Maugrim in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe on a UK and Ireland tour.

Michael joins Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week. Casting for Emcee and Sally Bowles from 11 March 2024 will be announced in due course.

The cast also features Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Laura Delany as Rosie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu and Travis Ross as Bobby. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

The prologue company is Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.