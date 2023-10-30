Mental Health Charity MIND Launches 'Music On Our Minds' Series at Hoxton Hall With James McVey

Mind, the UK's leading mental health charity, are launching their live music series Music On Our Minds at Hoxton Hall on Friday 10 November 2024 at 8pm (doors open 7pm).

This debut gig promises to be a unique experience for any live music fan, but especially for fans of The Vamps as we are excited to be presenting James McVey in the beautiful, intimate and historic Hoxton Hall.



Best known for his chart-topping, arena-filling, multi-Platinum success with The Vamps, James McVey now takes a very different approach as he launches his solo project. His first single, 'Dancing On The Head Of A Needle', finds him stepping confidently into introspective folk-pop territory, which was inspired by his love of artists such as Damien Rice.



James has spoken out about his own experience with his mental health and we are so proud to be working with him in our mission to normalise the conversation around this important subject and to inspire more people to speak out and seek help if they need it.



We hope you all enjoy Mind's first Music On Our Minds gig with the amazing James McVey!



If you want to find out more about Mind, the support we offer and how you can get involved, visit mind.org.uk.

FRIDAY 10th NOVEMBER

DOORS: 7pm

SHOW: 8pm

Hoxton Hall 130 Hoxton St, London N1 6SH

Box office: 020 7684 0060

Ticket Prices: £27.50 + booking fee

Age restrictions: 16+