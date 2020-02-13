Advertisement

Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES Will Be Released In Cinemas Nationwide This May

Matthew Bourne's double Olivier award-winning dance adaptation of the legendary film 'The Red Shoes' will be screened in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 19 and 24 May. Cinema tickets will go on sale on Friday 21 February.

Matthew Bourne commented: 'I'm proud that for nearly 20 years, New Adventures has built an unprecedented audience for dance. Cinema plays a vital role in ensuring we can take our productions to many more places, both across the UK and around the world, than it is possible for us to reach with our live performances. I am delighted that our dance production of The Red Shoes, based on the Powell and Pressburger film that I have loved since I was a teenager, will now have its moment on the big screen.'
The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is orchestrated by Terry Davies, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design by Duncan McLean.

Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes was filmed live at Sadler's Wells in London and is the seventh New Adventures production to be filmed in partnership with More2Screen and distributed to cinemas worldwide.

World-famous dancer, actor and choreographer, Adam Cooper, returns to New Adventures after more than 20 years to play the iconic role of Svengali-like Impresario 'Boris Lermontov'. One of New Adventures much-loved stars, Ashley Shaw, reprises her award-winning role of 'Victoria Page' having first created it for the 2016 World Premiere Season. Acclaimed New Adventures performer Dominic North dances the role of struggling composer 'Julian Craster', with whom Victoria falls in love. The filmed cast also includes other celebrated New Adventures dancers: Michela Meazza as the Prima Ballerina of Ballet Lermontov 'Irina Boronskaya', Liam Mower as Premier Danseur 'Ivan Boleslawsky' and Glenn Graham as the Ballet Master 'Grischa Ljubov'.

Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes is directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon and produced by Illuminations. It is being screened in cinemas worldwide by More2Screen, a leading Event Cinema distributor based in London.

For more information visit: TheRedShoesCinema.com




