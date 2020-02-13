Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES Will Be Released In Cinemas Nationwide This May

Matthew Bourne's double Olivier award-winning dance adaptation of the legendary film 'The Red Shoes' will be screened in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 19 and 24 May. Cinema tickets will go on sale on Friday 21 February.

Matthew Bourne commented: 'I'm proud that for nearly 20 years, New Adventures has built an unprecedented audience for dance. Cinema plays a vital role in ensuring we can take our productions to many more places, both across the UK and around the world, than it is possible for us to reach with our live performances. I am delighted that our dance production of The Red Shoes, based on the Powell and Pressburger film that I have loved since I was a teenager, will now have its moment on the big screen.'

The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Matthew Bourne 's The Red Shoes was filmed live at Sadler's Wells in London and is the seventh New Adventures production to be filmed in partnership with More2Screen and distributed to cinemas worldwide.

Matthew Bourne 's The Red Shoes is directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon and produced by Illuminations. It is being screened in cinemas worldwide by More2Screen, a leading Event Cinema distributor based in London.





