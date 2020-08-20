Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES Cinema Release Rescheduled

The film will be screened in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from 30 September 2020.

The postponed cinema release of Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes has been rescheduled. The double Olivier award-winning dance adaptation of the legendary film will be screened in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from 30 September 2020. Tickets are going on sale now at TheRedShoesCinema.com.

Matthew Bourne said today "New Adventures may not be able to perform on stage this year, but I'm thrilled that the UK will be able to experience the magic of our award-winning production of The Red Shoes on the big screen. This show was in many ways a love letter to a life in the theatre for me and it seems particularly apt to be able to share it with you at this time. We are extremely proud of this film, which captures the excitement of live performance so powerfully and we trust it will bring a much-needed escape for our loyal audiences countrywide."



The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.



Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is orchestrated by Terry Davies, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design by Duncan McLean.



Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes was filmed live at Sadler's Wells in London and is the seventh New Adventures production to be filmed in partnership with More2Screen and distributed to cinemas worldwide.



World-famous dancer, actor and choreographer, Adam Cooper, returns to New Adventures after more than 20 years to play the iconic role of Svengali-like Impresario 'Boris Lermontov'. One of New Adventures much-loved stars, Ashley Shaw, reprises her award-winning role of 'Victoria Page' having first created it for the 2016 World Premiere Season. Acclaimed New Adventures performer Dominic North dances the role of struggling composer 'Julian Craster', with whom Victoria falls in love. The filmed cast also includes other celebrated New Adventures dancers: Michela Meazza as the Prima Ballerina of Ballet Lermontov 'Irina Boronskaya', Liam Mower as Premier Danseur 'Ivan Boleslawsky' and Glenn Graham as the Ballet Master 'Grischa Ljubov'.



Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes is directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon and produced by Illuminations. It is being screened in cinemas worldwide by More2Screen, a leading Event Cinema distributor based in London.



For more information visit: TheRedShoesCinema.com

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You