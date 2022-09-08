Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER! Will Be Released In Cinemas

New Adventures has announced the release of the 30th anniversary production of Matthew Bourne's much loved "NUTCRACKER!" in cinemas for the first time.

Released by Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution and produced by Illuminations, "NUTCRACKER!" is screening in more than 225 cinemas across the UK and internationally in the lead up to the festive season on Tuesday 15 November and Sunday 20 November 2022.

Featuring Cordelia Braithwaite as 'Clara', Harrison Dowzell as 'Nutcracker', Ashley Shaw as 'Sugar' and Dominic North as 'Fritz'; the production was filmed live at Sadler's Wells, London, in January 2022, and is directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon.

Matthew Bourne's "NUTCRACKER!" follows Clara's bittersweet journey from Christmas Eve at Dr Dross's Orphanage, through a shimmering winter wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland. Influenced by lavish 1930s Hollywood musicals, Nutcracker! features dollops of Bourne's trademark wit, pathos and magical fantasy. Tchaikovsky's glorious score and Anthony Ward's newly-refreshed delectable sets and costumes combine with Bourne's dazzling choreography in this delightful production. Audiences across the UK and around the world can now enjoy Bourne's sweetest of treats on the big screen.

Artistic Director Sir Matthew Bourne OBE said:

"I'm always delighted when our work is able to reach new audiences around the UK and internationally and there is no better or more exciting way than through the Big Screen experience. I'm well aware that there is an enormous audience who find it impossible, for one reason or another, to get to one of our touring venues to see a live performance. So, we aim, as much as possible, to capture that "live" experience in our films, brilliantly directed by Ross MacGibbon. There is no better production than our Nutcracker! to create that feeling of elation and wonder and it's captured equally well on the screen where, like the show itself, every night is a party."