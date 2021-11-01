Matt Di Angelo Joins the Cast of ABIGAIL'S PARTY at the Park Theatre

Matt Di Angelo has been announced as playing Tony in Abigail's Party at Park Theatre this November, joining the previously announced cast which includes Kellie Shirley as Beverly. EastEnders fans will remember Matt and Kellie as brother and sister Dean and Carly Wicks, and Matt is also known for Strictly Come Dancing series five, where he came runner-up to Alesha Dixon.

Mike Leigh's iconic comedy drama returns to the London stage with Kellie Shirley playing Beverly, and Ryan Early (Lee Bryce in The Archers) playing her angst-driven husband Laurence. The 1970s comedy of manners, full of new-found suburban pretensions and social aspirations, was a huge hit when it premiered at the Hampstead Theatre, and the TV adaptation has been voted as one of the greatest British TV programmes by both industry professionals and the public.

Beverly and estate agent husband Laurence are happily ensconced and living the dream in suburbia. They know what records to play, what art prints to buy and what wine to drink. And Beverly just can't resist the temptation to spread her knowledge and help improve the lives of their neighbours, Tony, Angela and Abigail's Mum, Susan. What better way to help out than to invite them all for drinks and titbits?

Matt Di Angelo takes on the role of neighbour Tony. He is best known as Dean Wicks in EastEnders, starting in 2006 and making his final appearance in 2016. He is also known for Strictly Come Dancing, when he was runner up with his partner Flavia Cacace, losing to Alesha Dixon and Matthew Cutler, and for four series of Hustle as Sean. Kellie Shirley takes on the lead role of Beverly, originally played by Alison Steadman. Kellie is best known as playing Carly Wicks, sister of Dean Wicks, in EastEnders and Kirsty De La Croix in Sky One comedy series In the Long Run. Her theatre credits include Great Britain (National Theatre) and One Man, Two Guvnors (Theatre Royal Haymarket). She is joined by Ryan Early, best known as Lee Bryce in The Archers.

Abigail's Party is Mike Leigh's classic 1977 play that was first developed through lengthy improvisations, a style which became the hallmark of Leigh's future success in film and TV. It first ran at the Hampstead theatre for 104 performances and was due to transfer to the West End, but instead it was whisked into a BBC TV studio and the subsequent broadcast quickly became a cult classic repeated many times over the years.

Director Vivienne Garnett said, "In many people's minds, Abigail's Party is the epitome of British suburbia in the 1970s, yet despite being very much 'of its time', the almost desperate aspirationalism and materialism are certainly themes we can identify with today. These are characters whom we still recognise, even 44 years after their conception, and it had been a joy to reincarnate them with such a tremendous cast. So, whether you're a fan of olives or 'a little cheesy-pineapple one', there's something for everyone to enjoy in this acerbic tragi-comic drama."

Performances run Wednesday 10th November - Saturday 4th December 2021.

Learn more and book at www.parktheatre.co.uk