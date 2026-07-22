Matt Bardock Will Lead THE DISAPPEARING MAN World Premiere at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

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The Disappearing Man will come to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, 15 – 31 October, before touring 3 – 21 November. The production is written by Kenny Emson and directed by Alex Thorpe.

Featuring live onstage magic, The Disappearing Man is new drama about legacy and second chances from local Essex playwright Kenny Emson. Returning to the once-glittering Clacton-on-Sea, Bazza Cadabra is ready for a final comeback, determined to reclaim the spotlight and prove he's still got what it takes 20 years after his prime. But at the heart of his ambition is something far more fragile: his re-kindled relationship with his son. As Bazza faces a flashy young magician, a no-nonsense new manager and the family he left behind, their reunion sparks hope, rivalry, and the possibility of something extraordinary.

Casting will feature Matt Bardock (New Blood, BBC, Casualty, BBC, A Touch of Frost, ITV) as magician Bazza Cadabra alongside Debra Baker (Unforgotten, ITV, Doctor Who, BBC) as Barry's sharp-witted ex-wife Wendy, the mother of his son. Produced in collaboration with HighTide, The Disappearing Man will premiere at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch before weeklong runs at Blackpool Grand Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guilford and Key Theatre Peterborough in November.

Director Alex Thope said, “At the heart of Kenny Emson's epic story is a deeply human tale of love, ambition and sacrifice. I'm delighted to welcome Debra Baker back to QTH and to introduce Matt Bardock to our audiences. Together, we'll uncover the people, passions and conflicts at the centre of this remarkable Essex story.”

Actor Matt Bardock said, “I've got a fair few tricks to perform throughout the production. We have a bullet catch to do, some card tricks to do, some flowers to produce, and some juggling. It's a beautifully written play that approaches mental health through the world of magic. The proposition honestly scares and thrills me in equal measure. I can't then think of a reason not to do it!”

Actor Debra Baker said, “I've long admired Kenny Emson's writing. Although we've never worked together before, I've seen his plays and have always loved how relatable they are. He writes with such honesty, humour and heart, and I especially appreciate seeing older working-class people represented so truthfully on stage. Returning to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is another real joy. Over the years I've taught youth groups there as well as performed in several productions, and it's always felt like such a welcoming creative home.”

HighTide Artistic Director Titilola Dawudu said, "Kenny's skill at creating messy, complicated characters is stand-out and helping shape this production as we head towards rehearsals is an exciting and invigorating challenge. This is our first new production under my tenure as HighTide's Artistic Director and I'm really excited to be working with Matt and Debra leading the cast."

Kenny Emson is an award-winning writer for stage and screen. He co-created, co-wrote and was associate producer on the BBC's murder mystery The Last Hours of Laura K which earned him a BAFTA nomination in Digital Creativity and a number of other prestigious television and VFX awards nominations. He adapted Agatha Christie's The Coming of Mr Quin for digital media which was BAFTA CYMRU nominated for Best Game. He was selected for the BBC Writers Academy in 2011 and has gone on to write episodes of Doctors and EastEnders. His stage work includes Rust (Bush Theatre, 2019) and Terrorism (Bush Theatre, 2016). He is a past winner of the Mercury Theatre playwriting prize, the Adopt a Playwright Award, the Adrienne Benham Award, and has been shortlisted for both the Bruntwood and Papatango prizes.

Alex Thorpe is the Creative Director of Queen's Theatre Hornchurch. He's the co-director the in augural East Anglian Touring Consortium production, Caroline: A New Musical. Previous credits include Handbagged (National Theatre Nation Partnerships, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); Bedroom Farce (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch). Before becoming Creative Director at QTH, Alex worked extensively at the Royal Shakespeare Company directing The Comedy of Errors and Three Tales from Ovid. He is a tutor for Open Door, a non-profit organisation that helps young people access drama schools.

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