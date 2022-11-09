Marylebone Theatre Announces Second Season of Theatre, Dance, Music, and More

London's new cross-arts venue, Marylebone Theatre, has announced its exciting second season. Near Baker Street, the new performing arts venue is carving out a special place on the London cultural scene as a beautiful and grand but intimate setting offering a wide variety of programming with theatre, music, dance and spoken word. The theatre's second season will launch in January 2023, opening with a particular focus on music, bringing internationally renowned music artists to London this winter, including Benjamin Appl and Rachel Podger. In partnership with Quip Shed Comedy, Marylebone Theatre will host top names from the world of comedy including Ed Gamble and Phil Wang and further programming will be announced later.

The exciting music programme will see six concerts by internationally renowned artists. Apollo5, the critically acclaimed a capella group known for its rich, dynamic sound, will open the season in January. The five-piece vocal group has a versatile approach to music, with a repertoire spanning Renaissance, classical and choral works, as well as folk, jazz and pop. Norwegian-American pianist and composer Ola Gjielo, one of the most frequently performed choral composers in the world, will take to the Marylebone stage in January with his distinct style of cinematic, evocative harmonious sounds.

Award-winning cellist Constantin Macherel will perform in January. Marylebone Theatre has a strong Rudolf Steiner heritage, who was known not just for his plays but also his movement artform, eurythmy. Macherel will be accompanied by eurythmy performer Benjawan Boonyawat for a special and expressive evening of music and movement. Contralto Jess Dandy will bring her velvety, plangent voice in January, accompanied by pianist Dylan Perez. Dandy has previously performed with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Dunedin Consort and The Academy of Ancient Music. Baritone Benjamin Appl will perform with pianist James Baillieu. Appl, who was a BBC New Generation Artist 2014-16, is celebrated by audiences and critics across Europe and America, and his recent highlights include Dido and Aeneas with London Philharmonic Orchestra and Schubert's song cycles at the Armory, New York. Renowned violinist Rachel Podger will close out the music programme with her mastery of the Baroque and Classical, known for her skilled interpretations of Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart, Purcell and more.

Marylebone Theatre's spoken word programme will include The Soldier, an evening of the poetry of Kipling, Owen and Sassoon, performed by Olivier Award-winning actor Kenneth Cranham (The Father, West End; Hot Fuzz, Universal; The White Princess, Starz). Steinwerk will see Marylebone Theatre become a laboratory for a sculpture of voice. Poet and artist Sean Borodale and vocalist and performance sound artist Steve Boyland will explore the voice as a sculptural medium. Alongside their installation, which will feature performances, will be an exhibition of prints drawn from a stock of vocal scores and lyrigraphs.

Audiences in need of fun and cheer in the middle of winter will enjoy some of the biggest and best upcoming names in comedy, including Ed Gamble (Pointless and Mock the Week, BBC; Taskmaster, Channel 4), known for presenting The Peacock and Gamble and Off Menu podcasts; stand-up comedian and writer Phil Wang (Would I Lie to You? and Have I Got News For You, BBC; Roast Battle, Comedy Central); Scottish comedian Fern Brady (8 Out of 10 Cats and Taskmaster, Channel 4); Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated comedian Ahir Shah (Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News For You, BBC; Dots, HBO Max); and exciting new stand-up and MC Michael May.

Artistic Director of Marylebone Theatre Alexander Gifford comments, It is a great pleasure to be announcing a second season of work, which consolidates and expands upon our first. The Marylebone's potential as a performance space will be fully explored with our upcoming programme. I am particularly pleased that we will be show-casing the beautiful movement form of eurythmy, as well as welcoming our first sculpture installation. Audiences are getting to know us as a place where they can be sure of high quality theatre and music, and it is exciting that in the New Year they will also be able to discover us as a home for dance, stand-up and the visual arts.

Further programming for Marylebone Theatre's second season will be announced in due course.