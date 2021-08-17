Martin Shaw and Robert Daws Join THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Theatre Royal Windsor

Following their outstanding performances in Hamlet, Sean Mathias' company will be joined by Martin Shaw and Robert Daws, to perform Anton Chekhov's masterpiece - The Cherry Orchard.

The Cherry Orchard is a magnificent comedy drama about a family on the edge of ruin. Madame Ranevskaya has come home to her family estate after a five-year absence, and the cherry orchard is just as magnificent as ever, but debts are beginning to pile up and a significant change is looming...

Led by Francesca Annis in the role of Ranevskaya, the 15-strong season company will perform Martin Sherman's adaptation which captures the "contemporary feel of the original", under the directorship of Sean Mathias.

Martin Shaw will be joining the company in the role of Lopakhin, along with Robert Daws who will play Pishchik.

Tickets start at just £25 with discounts available for NHS workers and students. The staging of the season has been designed to offer the unique experience of being up-close and immersed in the performance via Shakespearean wooden bleacher seats on either side of the stage.

The Cherry Orchard runs from Fri 01 October - Sat 13 November 2021.

Ticket Prices: £25 - £75

https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

Box Office: 01753 853 888