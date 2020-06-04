West End Debut of Martin McDonagh's THE PILLOWMAN Postponed to 2021

Playwright Martin McDonagh was set to return to London's West End this summer with his acclaimed iconic play, The Pillowman. However, it has just been reported that the production has been postponed to 2021.

The show's cast, including stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton, as well as its director Matthew Dunster, remain committed to the project.

The first ever West End production of Martin McDonagh's electrifying and savagely funny Olivier Award-winning The Pillowman (its only previous UK run was at The National Theatre in 2003) was set to play the intimate Duke of York's Theatre for a strictly limited season.

Martin McDonagh said: "The Pillowman is a play that's always been very close to my heart, in terms of its combination of the darkest of dark comedy with its exploration of the nature of story-telling itself. It's a play that I haven't wanted to have staged in London until I could find the perfect director and the ideal cast for it, and having worked with Matthew previously on Hangmen, and been an admirer of Steve and Aaron's work for many years, I feel it's the perfect time to find out what a whole new generation makes of this peculiar tale..."

In a totalitarian state a Writer is questioned by the authorities about a spate of murders that bear similarities to his short stories. Is this life imitating art or something more sinister? This black comedy widely regarded as one of the greatest plays of the past 25 years, examines the role of the artist in society and asks what price do we pay for freedom of expression. www.pillowmanplay.com

