Mark Rylance and Stephen Mangan Join One-Off Events at Shakespeare's Globe This Autumn

Shakespeare's Globe today has announced a series of exciting one-off events for September and October, featuring the likes of Stephen Mangan and Mark Rylance.

Learn more about the events below!

Twelfth Night: For One Night Only (17 September)

On 17 September, Stephen Mangan will be performing as Malvolio in a one-off performance of Twelfth Night. Blanche McIntyre (Measure for Measure, The Winter's Tale, Globe Theatre; All's Well That End's Well, RSC) will 'direct' the event which will also feature Artistic Director Michelle Terry, with further casting to be announced soon. Twelfth Night: For One Night Only will see actors step courageously into the unknown with performers only given their own lines and cues, with neither rehearsal time nor full script, done as it would have been 400 years ago. The event continues the Globe's year-long 400th anniversary celebrations of the 'First Folio', without which 18 of Shakespeare's most famous plays would have been lost to history, including Twelfth Night.

Words of Peace (24 September)

On 24 September, Words of Peace is a one-night summit of non-violence hosted by Mark Rylance. Actors, artists, and musicians will gather in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse for an evening of song, poetry and prose. The event is held in celebration of the UN International Day of Peace, and all profits will be donated by Words of Peace to UNESCO and UNHCR, towards causes benefiting peace-building and refugees of war.

If It Please You (6 October)



On 6 October, If It Please You brings a night of glam, drag and high camp by candlelight (inspired by Shakespeare) in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. Starring in As You Like It as Orlando and Rosalind this summer, Isabel Adomakoh Young (founding member of Pecs Drag Kings), and Nina Bowers (actor, theatre maker and drag king) curate queer cabaret and conversation paying homage to the performance of gender that began on the Shakespearean stage, celebrating an artform whose roots go back centuries.

Burnt at the Stake, or The Whole of the Truth (13 October)

On 13 October, previously announced Burnt at the Stake, or The Whole of the Truth will showcase anonymous writers premiering new work. This evening of storytelling revolves around one provocation to these writers: If no-one knew you had said it, what would you say? If you could tell 'the whole of the truth', what would you tell? This is the night for these anonymous writers to say what needs to be said, without risk of personal attack or shame.

A Night in Sign (16 October)

On 16 October, Shakespeare's Globe will host A Night in Sign, a BSL-led cabaret event of music, dance, comedy, poetry and spoken word hosted by actor Nadeem Islam (The Father and the Assassin, National Theatre), and showcasing some of the UK's leading and emerging Deaf and Hard of Hearing talent. A Night in Sign is produced by Nadeem Islam, dance artist and choreographer Chris Fonseca (The Greatest Dancer, BBC) and director and writer Harry Jardine (Stig of the Dump, Storyhouse, Chester).