Mark Rylance Will Lead LOVE IN MIND Charity Concert to Launch The Harvey Parker Trust

An illustrious line-up of special guest artists including Grammy award-winning Clean Bandit, internationally recognised cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Chineke! Orchestra, Europe's first ethnically diverse professional orchestra, award-winning jazz organisation Tomorrow's Warriors, hitmaker Charlie Deakin Davies aka Charlieee and many more headline artists still to be announced, will join forces with Mark Rylance to take part in this special charity concert at London's Southbank Centre to launch The Harvey Parker Trust.

The night, which also includes performances from members of the National Children's Orchestras of Great Britain, Future Talent and Choir of Westminster School, comes together in a spectacular of sound and inspiration to raise awareness and support for the mental wellbeing of young, marginalised creatives.

Legendary London nightclub Heaven and G-A-Y will support a spectacular Love In Mind afterparty in the foyer of the Queen Elizabeth Hall featuring DJs drawn from the worlds of music, fashion and art. Tickets will be sold separately or as part of the Love In Mind concert's VIP package.

The Love In Mind concert launches The Harvey Parker Trust, in memory of 20-year-old Harvey Parker, a gender fluid, autistic and prodigiously talented mixed-race musician whose mental health took a tragic turn just days before Christmas 2021 when they ended their life. This new charity aims to make a positive difference and raise funds for young artists experiencing mental health crises and give them access to emotional and mental health support.

Mark Rylance says: "I am honoured to be invited to take part in the launch of this beautiful Trust and look forward with delight to hearing all the wonderful artists who will be enchanting us."

Jeremy Joseph, founder of Heaven says: "We are so proud and honoured to be supporting this event! Harvey told their friends that they felt at home at Heaven. This launch night will be a great way to remember and celebrate Harvey but also to reach out to others who feel isolated and remind them that they are not alone."

Chi-chi Nwanoku, CBE and founder of Chineke! Orchestra, in which Harvey was a member says: "This wonderful concert programme speaks to Harvey's dreams, passions, musical and creative drive. Stand with us as we celebrate and hold in mind the love needed to support the brilliance of young creative talent and help to raise greater awareness and save precious young minds and lives."

Grammy-award winner Grace Chatto, of Clean Bandit adds: "Let us always support the emotional safety of creative young minds, for whom the world can be so tough right now. It is an honour to be performing at this beautiful diverse concert alongside such incredible musicians. I only wish Harvey could have been here too."

The Southbank Centre, where Harvey performed so often as a child and as a young adult announces that the event confirms their ongoing commitment to supporting mental health wellbeing for young creatives as part of their programme of work in arts and wellbeing and nurturing new talent.

Misan Harriman, Chair of the Southbank Centre, adds: "Harvey was a ray of light and the Harvey Parker Trust is a reminder that we have to protect and support our young brilliant and vulnerable minds. I am honoured to see music play a part in making sure that Harvey's memory will never be forgotten whilst protecting those that are still with us."

The event is organised by the Harvey Parker Trust and all profits from the concert will go directly to the Harvey Parker Trust.

More headline artists will be announced shortly.