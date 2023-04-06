Mark Povinelli Will Star In THE RETURN OF BENJAMIN LAY at the Finborough Theatre

The world premiere of The Return of Benjamin Lay will bring to life the revolutionary mind and the remarkable tale of an utterly impossible man, for a limited four-week run at the Finborough Theatre this summer.

A shepherd, sailor and prophet, the Quaker dwarf became one of the British Empire's first abolitionists. Sweeping across the centuries, Benjamin Lay takes to the stage nearly 300 years after his death. Critically acclaimed American actor and President of the Little People's Association Mark Povinelli (Mabou Mines Dollhouse, St. Ann's Warehouse and International Tour; Mirror Mirror, Relativity Media; Water for Elephants, Fox 2000 Pictures) will make his UK stage debut in this trailblazing one-hander, directed by Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) Honorary Associate Director Ron Daniels (Hamlet, RSC; Othello, Shakespeare's Theatre DC).

Disowned by his beloved Quakers for his passionate campaigning and acts of guerrilla theatre, the four feet tall "Little David" confronts the "Goliath" of slavery once again as he pleads to be readmitted into his community. The Return of Benjamin Lay celebrates an extraordinary man who fought against slavery and faced down discrimination and subverted people's stereotypes of dwarves in the 18th century.

Benjamin, a radical for his time, was also a vegetarian with the belief in animals' worth to be equal to humans, and an staunch environmental activist who warned against the wealthy who poison the earth for gain.

The Return of Benjamin Lay is written by multi-award-winning playwright Naomi Wallace (Returning to Haifa, Finborough Theatre; One Flea Spare, Old Red Lion Theatre) and distinguished historian Marcus Rediker (The Many-Headed Hydra: The Hidden History of the Revolutionary Atlantic, Verso; The Fearless Benjamin Lay: The Quaker Dwarf who became the First Revolutionary Abolitionist, Verso), marking a continuation of a unique decade-long collaboration.

With a determination to create a role for an actor with Dwarfism, unprecedented in British theatre, the play is the result of years of research in collaboration with the Quaker and Little People communities. Based on the acclaimed source material by Marcus Rediker, it has played key role in re-embracement of Benjamin by his community, going on to inspire activists worldwide, and solidifying him as part of the rich history of people with dwarfism.

Director Ron Daniels says I am absolutely thrilled to be working on this startling, unconventional and topical play with a group of superb designers and with Mark Povinelli, a terrific and utterly fearless actor. I cannot imagine a more exciting play to be directing on my return to the UK: it is intelligent and passionate, and beautifully written by Naomi Wallace, my favourite playwright, and historian Marcus Rediker.

The creative team includes set design by Riccardo Hernandez (Jagged Little Pill, Broadway; Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Broadway), costume design and associate set design from Isobel Nicolson (Camp Albion, Watermill Theatre, Newbury; Lone Flyer, tour), lighting design is by Anthony Doran (Cherry Orchard, Deutsches Schauspielhaus; In Real Life, Schaubühne), sound design from John Leonard (As You Like It, Soho Place Theatre; The Sex Party, Menier Chocolate Factory), and movement consultant Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Broadway; Gilded Age, HBO).