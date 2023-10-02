Marisha Wallace and Tommy Blaize Join Festive Concerts at The Southbank Centre

Marisha Wallace and Tommy Blaize have joined the Festive Concerts at the Southbank Centre line-up. Coming to London's principal cultural destination for Christmas 2023, the shows will celebrate the worlds of classical and contemporary music and film in a truly festive fashion. A magnificent evening of entertainment for the whole family, tickets are on sale now via AEGpresents.co.uk.



Christmas Classics at the Royal Festival Hall will see musical theatre star Marisha Wallace take to the stage as a very special guest. Performing a selection of the nation's best loved festive songs across five magical shows, she will be backed by a full live orchestra, with ticket holders invited to sing along to the timeless Christmas carols and contemporary classics. Hosted by music royalty Yolanda Brown, they will be joined by the internationally renowned Philharmonia Orchestra on Friday 15 and Sunday 17 December, while the celebrated London Philharmonic Orchestra will perform on Saturday 16 December. The London Youth Choirs, a collective of choirs comprised of young people from all corners of London, will also perform in all five concerts. Including both matinee and evening performances, the shows promise an abundance of festive fun for adults and kids alike.



Marisha commented “I am so excited to be taking part in the Festive concerts this season. I performed at Royal Festival Hall last year and I fell in love with the venue. The festive season is my favourite time of the year, so I am happy you will be joining me in celebrating. I will be singing some of your favourite Christmas songs and some new Christmas songs too. It will be wonderful night for the whole family to enjoy. I can't wait to see you there”.



For festive film fanatics, Christmas In Tinseltown comes to the Southbank Centre on Thursday 14 December. Starring the sensational voice of Saturday night's, Strictly Come Dancing's Tommy Blaize, he will perform the best loved Christmas movie themes alongside the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Hosted by one of the UK's most respected broadcasters and film critics, Mark Kermode, he is an expert on all things film music, and currently presents a weekly show on Scala Radio and Mark Kermode's Secrets of Cinema for BBC Four. The concert will feature music from Christmas movie classics including Elf, The Holiday, The Grinch and Miracle on 34th Street.



Christmas Concerts at the Southbank Centre will also host E.T. the Extra Terrestrial In Concert on Wednesday 13 December. The show will see the iconic film shown in HD on the big screen, while John Williams' renowned Oscar and Grammy winning score is performed in full by the Philharmonia Orchestra, giving audiences to the chance to experience the family favourite blockbuster like never before.



Performance Dates

13 December ET In Concert with the Philharmonia Orchestra

14 December Christmas In Tinseltown with the London Philharmonic Orchestra

15 December Christmas Classics with Yolanda Brown and Marisha Wallace

16 December Christmas Classics with Yolanda Brown and Marisha Wallace

(Matinee)

16 December Christmas Classics with Yolanda Brown and Marisha Wallace

(Evening)

17 December Christmas Classics with Yolanda Brown and Marisha Wallace

(Matinee)

17 December Christmas Classics with Yolanda Brown and Marisha Wallace

(Evening)



