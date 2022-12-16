Maria Teresa Creasey's DEGENERATE to be Presented at London's Vault Festival Winter 2023

Maria Teresa Creasey isn't dead yet; she's just forty. Sick and tired of people pretending she's not there. Creasey is raising hell.

Degenerate is an experimental coming of age comedy from someone who has already come of age. Using physical comedy, storytelling, stand up and a killer soundtrack, Degenerate explores the connection between being a woman approaching midlife and the lure of the vampire: a rallying cry to anyone who's felt othered, empowering them to own their narrative, laugh, dance and, most importantly, bite back. Starring California born, high profile voiceover artist Maria Teresa Creasey - soon to be seen on screen in Marvel's latest project.

The project hopes to show that new and exciting doesn't have to mean young and is the fourth the company has developed together. Degenerate is informed by performer Maria and director Rebecca's experience of balancing the demands of juggling a creative career with parenting/caring responsibilities. Surveying the desolate landscape between desirability and death, Maria ("...feisty, animated and impassioned" ***** CultBox) exposes the invisibility of middle age.

Performer Maria Teresa Creasey said: "The media would have us believe that as soon as a woman hits 40 she disappears from public view, and yet here I am. Degenerate is a call to arms for all those reaching midlife to make a fuss, kick up a stink and take up space in a world which doesn't want to see us or let us express ourselves authentically"

Director Rebecca Reeves said: "Degenerate is a creative response to an observation that the industry is not set up to accommodate midlife female creatives who are not already well-established, where creative risk-taking seems to be reserved for the young. The show reflects our desire to take a chance, to try something new - all in service of channelling the confidence and power of midlife, stepping out of the shadows that we feel middle age plunges women into.

"Degenerate blends stand up with experimental theatre practices, telling the story of one woman's transformation from feeling overstretched and overworked to a celebratory empowerment of middle age, with a sprinkling of the supernatural thrown in for good measure. Think The Hungry Caterpillar meets David Lynch".

Devised by this is not a test Performed by Maria Teresa Creasey Directed by Rebecca Reeves Created by Maria Teresa Creasey and Rebecca Reeves Produced by Cynthia Rice Hanson Dramaturg and Production Manager Rory Trevethan

Performance Details:

Tuesday 24 January | 6.25pm

Wednesday 15 February | 6.25pm

Sunday 19 February 2023 | 7.20pm

£11.50 / £13.50 / PWYC

Maria Teresa Creasey

Maria has overdubbed a European supermodel for a lingerie brand. Which was awkward for all parties, namely Maria and the supermodel. She has voiced characters in The Amazing World of Gumball (Cartoon Network), Elliot from Earth (Cartoon Network), Lego Star Wars, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Battlefield 2042, Horizon Zero Dawn, Dr. Who (Big Finish), Space 1999 (Big Finish). She has appeared in various film and tv including Love, Death and Robots (Netflix), The Alienist (Netflix), MI-5 (Kudos), The Program (Studio Canal) and has performed in theatres across London and New York. Maria was named Best Supporting Actress at the Itself Festival, a Top Ten Performer at the NY Fringe, Best Supporting Actor at the Midtown International Theatre Festival and a BBC Carlton Hobbs Runner up. She has worked with Kit Harrington, Stephen Frears, Ben Foster, Daniel Bruhl, David Strathairn, Harriet Walter, David Hayman, Paul Higgins, Claire Skinner, Mark Bonnar, and Ncuti Gatwa. She is a Graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Rebecca Reeves

Rebecca Reeves is a director, devisor and researcher/lecturer. She holds an MA from the Royal Academy of Drama Arts and a PhD in European Theatre practices. She teaches at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Rose Bruford College. Rebecca's research explores postmodern applications of Stanislavsky's actor training techniques, feminist theatre-making and the role of character in late twentieth century postdramatic theatre. Recent directing credits include Three Sisters at Collisions Festival and The Seagull, or Why Masha Always Wears Black at Sprint and Calm Down Dear festivals for Camden People's Theatre. Degenerate is her first directing credit developed solely for public performance.

After nearly ten years teaching English and Drama at secondary level, Rebecca returned to education to undertake doctoral research in 2011. This return coincided with becoming a mother and taking on a lecturing role at Royal Central. Completing her research part-time, over a ten year period, through the first decade of her sons' lives, whilst also continuing to teach, proved an invaluable experience; one that earned her the title of Doctor of Philosophy and semi-professional juggler and plate spinner.

Cynthia Rice Hanson

Cynthia Rice Hanson is a recent transplant from New York City where she spent more than two decades combining a love of theatre and performance with a career at one of the world's leading speaker's bureaus. As well as being a regular fixture on New York's off-off Broadway scene thanks to her work at the Milk Can Theatre Company, Cynthia also worked as Vice President of Speaker Relations at The Harry Walker Agency, where she oversaw the department that handled logistical requirements for the world's most sought after speakers ranging from former Presidents like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton to Senators and astronauts like John Glenn to performers and actors like Lauren Bacall. In balancing these two sides of her personality, she became adept at managing all the human and logistical factors involved in creating well-oiled, compelling experiences on stages big and small across the world.

Arriving in London in 2018, the question became: "What to do next?"! After taking a much-needed break, she is combining her talents to embark on a completely new adventure as Producer for this is not a test. Not wanting to repeat herself, this new direction is enabling her to simultaneously double down on what she's best at, while stepping out of her comfort zone, using her skills to contribute to spreading the meaningful messages behind the work this is not a test brings to theatres.

VAULT Festival

VAULT Festival is the UK's leading independent showcase of live performance and artistic talent; featuring thousands of sensational performances across Theatre, Comedy, & Live Entertainment, made by the most exciting and boldest artists of our time. Set in bespoke venues across the heart of Waterloo, the festival bursts to life for eight glorious weeks of joyous creativity; adding vibrance and colour to the otherwise dreary deep winter months. They're the most accessible, sustainable, affordable, and welcoming performance festival in the UK.

They value art and entertainment equally, creating a safe-space environment where artists and audiences feel welcome, surrounded by culture created by, and for, them.