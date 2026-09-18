Manfred Honeck to Become Philharmonia Orchestra's Principal Conductor

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The Philharmonia Orchestra announces the appointment of Manfred Honeck as its next Principal Conductor, taking up the post from September 2028.

One of the world's most sought-after conductors, Honeck is renowned for interpretations that combine a deep understanding of musical tradition with freshness, freedom and an exceptional attention to orchestral sound. Born in Austria and trained in Vienna, he began his musical life as a violist in the Vienna Philharmonic and Vienna State Opera Orchestra, an experience that continues to shape his approach to the great central European repertoire. He is now entering his 19th season as Music Director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, a partnership that has earned international acclaim through major performances and tours, as well as an extensive discography including a Grammy Award for Best Orchestral Performance.

His contract in Pittsburgh was recently extended for a further five years, making him the longest serving Music Director in the orchestra's history. Alongside his Philharmonia appointment, it is also announced today that Manfred Honeck will become Festival Director of an annual orchestral festival with the San Francisco Symphony.

Honeck has already developed a strong musical rapport with the Philharmonia and its musicians, reflecting a shared affinity for the Orchestra's distinctive sound, its European musical heritage and the Austro-Germanic repertoire at the heart of its history.

Honeck's initial contract with the Philharmonia is for a five year period, during which he will spend a minimum of eight weeks each year working with the Orchestra.

Manfred Honeck, Principal Conductor Designate, Philharmonia Orchestra, says; “Since its inception as one of the world's great orchestras, the Philharmonia has built a distinguished history of innovation and interpretation of the composers close to my heart. It is an honour for me to contribute to shaping the Philharmonia's unique sound identity and to share it with audiences globally at major international venues, as well as in local communities. London is a capital of classical music and a Melting Pot of cultures. I look forward to playing my part in enticing audiences to experience the full spectrum of traditional and innovative orchestral music we can offer”.

He will become only the seventh Principal Conductor in the Philharmonia's 80-year history, joining an extraordinary lineage of conductors who have shaped the Orchestra's distinctive sound across generations. From its first Principal Conductor, Otto Klemperer, through Riccardo Muti, Giuseppe Sinopoli, Christoph von Dohnányi and Esa-Pekka Salonen, to Santtu-Matias Rouvali today, each of them has contributed to creating the distinctive Philharmonia sound. Alongside them, figures including Herbert von Karajan, who played a formative role in the Orchestra's earliest years, helped establish a European performing tradition that has been central to the Philharmonia throughout its history.

Honeck succeeds Santtu-Matias Rouvali, who has been Principal Conductor since 2021. Rouvali made an instant impact during his debut with the orchestra in 2013 which led to his appointment as Principal Guest Conductor in 2018. By the conclusion of his tenure in Summer 2028, Rouvali and the Philharmonia will have shared ten years of remarkable music-making, building a relationship characterised by trust, spontaneity and musical dynamism. Highlights of their partnership include the launch of the Orchestra's own record label, Philharmonia Records, with recordings of Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, Strauss's Ein Heldenleben and Shostakovich's First Symphony receiving five-star reviews and being named Orchestral Choice by BBC Music Magazine. Rouvali also took the Philharmonia back to some of Europe's most prestigious stages, including the Concertgebouw and the Musikverein – the latter as part of his residency at the hall, alongside major tours across Europe and Asia. In 2025, he led the Orchestra's 80th anniversary US tour, culminating in a birthday performance at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Santtu-Matias Rouvali, Principal Conductor of the Philharmonia Orchestra says; “My time as Principal Conductor of the Philharmonia continues to be incredibly special to me. Over these years we have built a very close musical relationship, and I am so proud of everything we have achieved together.

I'm very happy to welcome Manfred Honeck as the Orchestra's next Principal Conductor. He is a wonderful musician, and I know the Philharmonia will be in very good hands. There is still so much music to make together over the next two seasons, and I look forward to continuing my relationship with the Orchestra well into the future.”

Rouvali remains Principal Conductor for the next two seasons, with a substantial programme of performances in London and beyond, and his close relationship with the Philharmonia will continue beyond the conclusion of his tenure.

Thorben Dittes, Chief Executive of the Philharmonia Orchestra says; “Manfred Honeck is an extraordinary musician with a truly global career. His appointment marks a new chapter for the Philharmonia, building on the Orchestra's strong European musical tradition and its deep affinity with the Austro-German repertoire.

We look forward to becoming the European anchor for Manfred Honeck's music-making, while building on the innovation and forward momentum created with Esa-Pekka and Santtu.

There is already a very special musical connection between Honeck and our players, and we are very excited to see what they will create together and to share it with our audiences.

At the same time, we have two more important seasons ahead with Santtu, building on the remarkable music-making and close relationship we have shared over his tenure so far.”

Honeck's next performance with the Philharmonia comes this November, when he returns to the Royal Festival Hall with his longstanding musical collaborator, pianist Emanuel Ax, for Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25. The programme also includes Strauss's Die FledermausOverture and Honeck's own arrangement of the symphonic suite of Strauss's Elektra(Thursday 12 November).

Honeck's appointment follows an extensive international search led by a committee comprising Philharmonia musicians, Board members and senior management, alongside leading figures from across the classical music sector. As a self-governing orchestra, the Philharmonia's players were at the heart of the process, with musicians from across the Orchestra involved in considering its future artistic leadership. Honeck's appointment reflects both the strength of his artistic vision and the special musical connection that has developed between conductor and Orchestra through their performances together.

James Buckle, Player President of the Orchestra says; “The members of the Philharmonia are thrilled to have appointed Manfred Honeck as our next Principal Conductor. He represents so much of our core artistic DNA and we are confident that, working together, we will continue the upward trajectory of the orchestra, both artistically and strategically.

In the projects that we have performed together, there has been an immediate connection between the orchestra and Manfred Honeck, with his musical ideas and ambition aligning with so much of the orchestra's history, through his sound concept, musical interpretations and our proud recording tradition.

We very much look forward to bringing this powerful chemistry to audiences in London and around the world, as the Philharmonia continues its ambition to combine its traditions and unique identity with its mission to be the orchestra of the future.”

Sir Howard Davies, Chair of the Board, says; 'The Board are delighted to welcome Manfred Honeck as our new Principal Conductor. His high ambitions for the Philharmonia, nationally and internationally, match our own.”

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