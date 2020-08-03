Maiya Quansah-Breed, Courtney Stapleton, and More Announced For Dominic Powell Virtual Concert

The Barn Presents: The Music of Dominic Powell will debut on the Barn Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels on 8 August 2020.

The Barn Theatre has announced an all-star West End line up for their sixth virtual concert, The Barn Theatre Presents: The Music of Dominic Powell, which will celebrate the work of musical theatre composer Dominic Powell (Cases).

The concert, which will be hosted by Barn Theatre producer Jamie Chapman Dixon, is the sixth edition of the Barn Theatre in Cirencester's virtual concert series, The Barn Presents:, which celebrates the work of British musical theatre writers.

The concert will feature performances from Andrew Patrick-Walker (Brooklyn, Bat Out of Hell) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) who were cast in the 2020 production of Dominic Powell's musical Cases at The Other Palace's Studio space, which was unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic.

Alongside Dominic Powell the concert will also feature performances from: Omar Baroud (BBC's Baptiste), Emily Chesterton (Jerry Springer), Joshua Dever (Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar), James Hameed (Be More Chill, Fiddler on the Roof), Ryan Heenan (Grease, The Boy in the Dress), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Bradley Judge (Joseph, Hair), Andrew Patrick-Walker (Brooklyn, Bat Out of Hell), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six), 2020 graduate Katie Ramshaw, Oliver Savile (Wicked, The Last Ship) and Courtney Stapleton (Dear Evan Hansen, Six).

The Barn Presents: The Music of Dominic Powell will debut on the Barn Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels on 8 August 2020 at 7:30pm BST. The concert will be released on the Barn Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels and will see Dominic Powell chat with Barn Theatre producer Jamie Chapman Dixon about his career so far, the creation process behind his songs and special appearances from some of the performers, to discuss their experience rehearsing and recording from home.

Previous concerts from The Barn Presents: series can be watched on the Barn Theatre's YouTube channel.

Dominic Powell's musicals, including Cases, can be found on pioneerarts.co.uk and sheet music for his music available via newukmusicals.co.uk/dominic-powell

The Barn Theatre have also recently launched their first outdoor theatre festival BarnFest which runs until 5 September. The festival, which marks the theatre's first live theatre performances since the start of the year.

The festival will feature a two week run of the Kander & Ebb musical revue The World Goes 'Round. The new production, which features songs from the duos iconic musicals including Chicago and Cabaret, will run at the outdoor festival from 24 August to 5 September. The production will be directed by Kirk Jameson with musical direction by Nick Barstow and casting will be announced at a later date.

The festival includes West End musical theatre star Natasha Barnes and Vikki Stone in their new musical cabaret Funny Gals (5-8 August), Outlander star Rosie Day in Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon (10-15 August) and EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell in Scoot Theatre's reimagined production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (29-30 August).

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253) have launched their SAVE OUR BARN campaign, via their website and social media platforms, to ensure the Barn Theatre's survival.

