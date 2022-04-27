MOULIN ROUGE!, TINA, FROZEN, and More Set For Magic At The Musicals

Magic Radio's loved and iconic event, Magic at the Musicals is back to whisk audiences away to a musical wonderland on the 18th of September this year. The show, set to take place in London's Royal Albert Hall, will allow fans to see performances from some of the best musicals in the West End and beyond over one incredible evening.

Announced by Ronan Keating & Harriet Scott on Magic Radio Breakfast this morning, tickets for this captivating musical event go on sale on Friday 29th of April at 9am, with tickets available to buy from the Magic Radio website.

The all-new-line-up for 2022 features some of West End's most popular and celebrated shows, including loved classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast and family favourite Disney's Frozen. This year will see the new and captivating Moulin Rouge! The Musical also grace the stage alongside the smash-hit musical on the life of music legend and vocal queen Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and the groovy stylings of The Drifters Girl, plus many more performances to be announced.

For more announcements on the show and to hear all the news first, listen to Magic Radio in London and across the UK on Digital Radio, Smart Speaker, via the Magic App or at magic.co.uk. If you are a musical fan you can listen to our digital radio station, Magic at the Musicals.

Tickets for Magic at the Musicals are on sale from Friday 29th April at 9am from www.magic.co.uk.