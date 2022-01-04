MOULIN ROUGE! Leads January's Top 10 New London Shows

Though hardly an ideal start to the new theatrical year, we want to applaud all of the incredible casts, creatives, backstage and front-of-house staff who are working so hard to keep shows on. If you can support productions, please do - whether revisiting an amazing long-running show or checking out something new.

And speaking of which: here are some of the most intriguing London additions for this month. Keep checking back for our reviews, interviews and features!

1. Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre

Following delays, the much-anticipated musical will finally have its official press opening on 20 January. This is the stage version of Baz Luhrmann's spectacular jukebox movie, featuring a doomed romance amidst bohemian excess. The West End cast is led by Liisi LaFontaine, Jamie Bogyo, Clive Carter, Simon Bailey and Jason Pennycooke.

Until 28 May.

2. Hex, National Theatre

Another major postponed opening from December is the National's new musical version of Sleeping Beauty. It features a score by Jim Fortune, book by Tanya Ronder and lyrics by Artistic Director Rufus Norris, who also helms the show; Rosalie Craig stars as the Fairy. Read our interview with cast members Kat Ronney and Michael Elcock.

Until 22 January.

3. The Glow, Royal Court

Alistair McDowall has thrilled, chilled and bamboozled audiences with past work like Pomona and X. Expect more of the same from his latest: it's set in a Victorian asylum and sees a spiritualist medium recruit an amnesiac inmate to be her new assistant. Vicky Featherstone directs Ria Zmitrowicz, Rakie Ayola, Fisayo Akinade and Tadhg Murphy.

21 January-5 March.

4. Force Majeure, Donmar Warehouse

Ironically enough, a force majeure event delayed this production's opening too, but now it's back - and if you're curious about how this tiny venue can put a ski resort and an avalanche on stage, then get booking. This is the theatrical adaptation of Ruben Ã–stlund's darkly funny film about a family in crisis, and the cast is led by Rory Kinnear.

Until 5 February.

5. A Number, Old Vic

Caryl Churchill's taut, prescient play about parenthood, identity and cloning has seen several exemplary duels over the years, from the original Michael Gambon and Daniel Craig to Timothy and Samuel West, and recently Roger Allam and Colin Morgan. Now Lyndsey Turner directs Lennie James and Paapa Essiedu.

24 January-19 March.

6. Hamlet, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

This is the first time that the Prince of Denmark's tragic tale will be staged in the Globe's intimate indoor space. Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes is focussing on the story's deceit, manipulation, disruption and coercion, and the cast features George Fouracres, Polly Frame, Rachel Hannah Clarke, John Lightbody and Irfan Shamji.

21 January-9 April.

7. Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story, Jermyn Street Theatre

Stephen Dolginoff's 2003 chamber musical revisits the horrifying case of Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, whose "perfect murder" caused a sensation in the 1920s. Bart Lambert and Jack Reitman reprise their roles from Matthew Parker's acclaimed Hope Theatre production - read our review here

8. Broken Wings, Charing Cross Theatre

It's a welcome return for Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan's stage musical adaptation of the Lebanese-American writer Kahlil Gibran's poetic book, which first launched at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018 (read our review here). This new production will be performed in the round, and stars Naaman, Noah Sinigaglia and Lucca Chadwick-Patel.

21 January-6 March.

9. Raymonda, London Coliseum

English National Ballet head Tamara Rojo makes her directorial and choreographic debut with this exciting new riff on the classic Petipa work, switching from the Crusades to a Florence Nightingale-inspired tale set during the Crimean War. Shiori Kase, Emma Hawes, Erina Takahashi and Fernanda Oliveira alternate in the title role.

13-23 January (then touring).

10. Folk, Hampstead Theatre

Nell Leyshon's play with songs is also inspired by a true story. Hers is set in Somerset in 1903 and sees a composer visiting from London who is on a mission to transcribe England's folk songs in order to preserve them. Artistic Director Roxana Silbert directs Ben Allen, Sasha Frost, Mariam Haque and Simon Robson.

Until 5 February.

