MATILDA THE MUSICAL To Welcome Matt Corner, Amy Ross & Lucy St. Louis and More for 15th Year

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Casting has been announced for the Royal Shakespeare Company's West End production of Matilda The Musical which is now in its 15th year in London, making it the 10th longest running musical in West End history.

Matilda The Musical continues to play to packed houses. Now seen by 13 million people in over 100 cities worldwide, the show is also currently on a major UK and Ireland tour which opened at Leicester Curve October 2025 and tours through until January 2027. A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 25 for Best Musical.

Matt Corner (Mr Wormwood), Amy Ross (Mrs Wormwood) and Lucy St. Louis (Miss Honey) will join Jon Robyns who remains in the role of Miss Trunchbull. Lucy St. Louis will begin performances in January 2027 taking over from Eve Norris who continues in the role until 17 January.

The new ensemble announced today includes Molly Cleere, Pedr Davies, Will Haswell, Karina Hind, Leyton Holmes, Joshua Lear, Stephanie Lindo, Stephen Murray, Ashley Rowe, and Charlotte-Kate Warren. They join the existing ensemble who will continue in the production: Alex Louize Bird, Antony Lawrence, Tania Mathurin, Stuart Rouse, Millie Brown-Thornton, Callum Train.

Lola Judd, Scarlett Lindsey and Sachie Sheridan will join existing performer Sithuni Gamage, in the title role of Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre, from 15 September 2026.

The rest of the young performers announced today, joining the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are: Bodhi Allnutt, Christopher Azzopardi, Spencer Braam, Indigo Bush-Ramsey, Skylar Blu Copeland, Charles Dark, Kaycee Davis, Erin Donovan, Sloane Hart-Sheehan, Keilah Kofi, Naomi Mae Laing, Rise Maben, Oli Manning, Sara Murati, Felix Pereiro, Joseph Purton, Lucas Rait, Harry Relf, Freya Sainsbury, Porscha Mai Staniford, Jacob Thompson and Indie Truslove. These new performers join the existing young cast members Alejandro García-Pérez, Alexzander Neophytou, and Samuel Sturge.

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Related Stories 1 New Children Join the London Cast of RSC's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The Royal Shakespeare Company will welcome new young performers to its multi-award winning production of Matilda The Musical which is currently booking through to January 2027 at the Cambridge Theatre.