Video: Get a Look Inside the West End Capture of HADESTOWN

A new featurette was released for the live, West End capture of the Tony-winning Best Musical Hadestown. Starring the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page. Hadestown: The Musical will be released theatrically in North America beginning July 24.

The stage production, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, was filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound. Bleecker Street's event cinema division Crosswalk and LD Entertainment acquired the rights for North America and all English speaking territories.

The new film made its premiere on June 8, 2026 at the TriBeCa Film Festival. To purchase tickets for the North America screenings, please visit bleeckerstreetmedia.com/hadestown-the-musical.

Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

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