MATILDA, GUYS & DOLLS, and More Set For MAGIC AT THE MUSICALS

The event is on Sunday 14th May.

Feb. 22, 2023  
Magic Radio's beloved event, Magic at the Musicals is back for another year taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 14th May, and fans can expect to see performances from the best and most iconic shows the West End and beyond has to offer.

The first five acts were revealed on Magic Radio Breakfast this morning by presenters Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott. This year's line-up includes an exclusive preview of We Will Rock You ahead of its West End return in June, as well as a seriously delectable performance from brand new show, The Great British Bake Off Musical. The cast of Guys & Dolls will also be 'Rockin' the Boat' as they take to the Royal Albert Hall stage, and there'll be a spectacular performance from Crazy For You ahead of its West-End transfer after its sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Following the huge success of the cinematic release of Matilda, the Royal Shakespeare Company's multi-award-winning stage production of Matilda The Musical will also be performing, with more shows to be announced shortly.

Tickets for this captivating musical event are on sale now starting from £36.13 including booking fees, from the Magic Radio website.


For more announcements on the show and to hear all the news first, listen to Magic Radio in London and across the UK on Digital Radio, Smart Speaker, via the Magic App or at magic.co.uk. If you are a musical fan you can listen to our digital radio station, Magic at the Musicals.

Magic at the Musicals is produced by TBI Media.




