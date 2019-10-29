MARY POPPINS Will Release a 2019 London Cast Recording

It has been announced that the London production of Mary Poppins will release a cast recording!

The recording, featuring the 2019 cast, will be released next year.

Exclusively revealed to @ZoeTheBall on @BBCRadio2 this morning, the definitive 2019 London Cast Recording of #MaryPoppins will be released next year! a??i?? https://t.co/EAc8luIJHi - Mary Poppins Musical (@MaryPoppins) October 29, 2019

Mary Poppins returns to its original West End home at the Prince Edward Theatre from 23 October 2019.

Joining Zizi Strallen in the title role, Charlie Stemp as Bert, Joseph Millson as George Banks and Petula Clark as the Bird Woman, are Amy Griffiths who will play Winifred Banks, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack Northas Robertson Ay and Barry James as Bank Chairman and Admiral Boom. Casting for the roles of Jane and Michael Banks will be announced at a later date.

The magical story of the world's favourite Nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane has been triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. The stage version of Mary Poppins, brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories by PL Travers and the original beloved Walt Disney film, continues to be a smash hit around the world since its opening in London 15 years ago.

The ensemble comprises Yves Adang, Lydia Bannister, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Matt cox, Adam Davidson, Katie Deacon, Danielle Delys, Joshua Denyer, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Ian Gareth-Jones, Mark Goldthorp, Joanna Gregory, Catherine Hannay, Jacqueline Hughes, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Ceili O'Connor, Malinda Parris, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Rachel Spurrell, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Rhys West and Monique Young.

The original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman include the classic songs Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Feed the Birds and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. New songs and additional music are by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Book is by Academy Award®-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. The producer for Disney Theatrical Productions is Thomas Schumacher.

This production of Mary Poppins has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has a new sound design by Paul Gatehouse and new lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz. Co-choreography is by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is byMatthew Bourne and direction by Richard Eyre.





