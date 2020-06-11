MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN Comes to Netflix in the UK and Ireland This Month

The smash-hit romantic comedy based on the songs of ABBA, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN will be available for UK and Ireland Netflix users for the very first time from Friday 26th June 2020.

Ten years after MAMMA MIA! The Movie, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN invites you to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi to continue the story's emotional journey of family and friendship whilst discovering just how those life-changing relationships were formed and includes hit songs such as When I Kissed The Teacher, Why Did It Have to Be Me, Fernando and Dancing Queen.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, a Littlestar/Playtone production, is produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, producers of the original film. Craymer is also the creator and producer of the worldwide smash hit stage musical. Ol Parker, writer of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, writes and directs the sequel from a story by Catherine Johnson, Richard Curtis and Ol Parker. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus return to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers. The original cast members multi-award winner Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Oscar winner Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Amanda Seyfried and Christine Baranski return alongside new additions Lily James, Oscar winner Cher and Andy Garcia.

Both a prequel and a sequel, the most successful live musical film sequel of all time, tells two stories: present day as Sophie Sheridan (Seyfried) prepares for the grand reopening of her mother Donna's (Streep) hotel and 1979 when young Donna (James) first arrives on the island. Sophie learns about her mother's exciting, fun-filled adventures with the young Dynamos, Tanya (Jessica Keenan-Wynn) and Rosie (Alexa Davies), and how young Donna first met her three possible dads Harry (Hugh Skinner), Bill (Josh Dylan) and Sam (Jeremy Irvine) all those years ago.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN is filled with summer fun, joy and romance that allows audiences to tap into their inner dancing queens - now on Netflix from 26th June - in your own living rooms.

