Lydia Wilson Departs Almeida Theatre's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Due to Health Reasons; Week of Performances Canceled
Wilson will be replaced by Patsy Ferran as Blanche DuBois.
The Guardian has reported that the Almeida theatre has cancelled the first week of performances (December 12-16) of A Streetcar Named Desire as Lydia Wilson, starring as Blahcne DuBois, has withdrawn for health reasons. Patsy Ferran will take over the role of Blanche.
The production will now have its first preview on 17 December.
Following her production of Summer and Smoke, Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall takes on another Tennessee Williams masterpiece.
When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella's husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche's fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.
BAFTA-winning Paul Mescal (Normal People) stars as Stanley and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) stars as Stella.
