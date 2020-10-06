Lucie Jones and Aimie Atkinson Headline Final WEST END MUSICAL DRIVE IN Concerts

The musical theatre concert series will conclude on Saturday 31st October.

It has been the biggest concert series in musical theatre history. Over the last 3 months, from the moment lockdown ended, thousands of people have attended 13 incredible shows at the West End Musical Drive-In, with stunning performances from the biggest names on the West End - but it's not over yet.

Lucie Jones (Waitress; Rent) will headline the season finale on the 31st October with a Halloween special starring Cedric Neal (Motown; The Voice), Kelly Agbowu (Waitress, Les Miserables), Jon Robyns (Les Mise?rables; Avenue Q) and hosted by Shanay Holmes (Rent; The Bodyguard).

Aimie Atkinson (Six; Pretty Woman) is also announced to headline on 24th October with Emma Kingston (Evita; In The Heights), and T'Shan Williams (Heathers; The Colour Purple).

They will be joining musical powerhouses Louise Dearman (Wicked) and Rachel Tucker (Wicked; Come From Away) who will reunite for the first time since their escapades in the Emerald City on 17th October, and Jamie Muscato (Heathers; West Side Story), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), and Caroline Kay (The Space Between; The Clock Maker's Daughter) on 10th October.

Lucie Jones says, This has been such an amazing event for theatre fans and for the industry as a whole and I'm so excited to be part of it. I'll be pulling out all the trick or treats for the season finale!

Much like their West End Musical Brunch, which sell out months in advance, West End Musical Drive-In is an immersive event where the audience 'become the cast,' singing and dancing along with the West End stars who perform a mix of songs from a wide range of musicals. The event is totally contact free and socially distanced. You can listen through your car radio and watch the performances on a massive screen either inside or by your car so you can remain safe and comfortable no matter the weather.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You