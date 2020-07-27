Lucie Jones Announces Debut Album LIVE AT THE ADELPHI

Live at the Adelphi Will be Released on September 25th

Lucie Jones, star of hit musical Waitress, has rapidly become one of the West End's most acclaimed performers.

Earlier this year, Lucie performed a one-off concert at London's Adelphi Theatre, where she was accompanied by the 22-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO) alongside special guests John Owen Jones and Marisha Wallace - her co-star in Waitress. LMTO was conducted by Freddie Tapner.

The packed concert saw the great and the good of theatreland come together to celebrate Lucie's diverse career. The album is available as a deluxe 2CD package that includes the full concert alongside a bonus interview with Lucie, post-show thoughts and candid rehearsal recordings. A standard CD is also available. Both are produced by Live Here Now.

Looking back on the concert, Lucie comments, "That evening is still a blur - I still cannot believe how lucky I was to get to share those songs with such a warm audience and in such a special place to me. Having spent 9 months as Jenna at the Adelphi, it was the weirdest and most wonderful experience to step out on to the stage as just Lucie! I relished every single second, and I'm beyond thrilled that the memory of that night will live on forever in the form of this live album."

Performances from the evening include the classics Don't Rain On My Parade (Funny Girl), Summer In Ohio (The Last 5 Years), as well as She Used To Be Mine (Waitress), a showstopping rendition of Into The Unknown (Frozen 2), and a brand new arrangement of Never Give Up On You, her Eurovision hit.

Whether your first memory of Lucie was when she melted the hearts of millions on The X Factor in 2009, or representing the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017, today she is a firm West End favourite for fans and critics alike.

Over the last few years, Lucie has played Elle in Legally Blonde, Holly in The Wedding Singer, Maureen in Rent, Molly in Ghost and Cosette in Les Misérables, before landing the much-coveted lead role of Jenna in Waitress, which she played at the Adelphi Theatre up until the Coronavirus pandemic.

Deluxe 2CD - Live At The Adelphi

CD 1

1. Excerpt from "What's Inside"

2. Don't Rain on My Parade

3. Sing Happy

4. Summer in Ohio

5. Gimme Gimme

6. The Prayer

7. A Piece of Sky

8. Into The Unknown

9. God Help the Outcasts

10. Take Me or Leave Me

11. Moon River

12. Never Give Up On You

13. She Used to Be Mine

14.That's Life

15. Bring Him Home

CD 2

1. Introduction

2. Voice Note from Lucie

3. What's Inside (Rehearsal)

4. Times Are Hard For Dreamers (Rehearsal)

5. Can't Help Falling In Love (Rehearsal)

6. Fix You (Rehearsal)

7. Burn (Rehearsal)

8. She Used To Be Mine (Live with Introduction)

9. Legally Blonde (Rehearsal)

10. So Much Better (Live)

11. Bring Him Home (Rehearsal)

12. Gravity (Rehearsal)

13. Post-Show Discussion

Retail CD - Live At The Adelphi

CD 1

1. Excerpt from "What's Inside"

2. Don't Rain on My Parade

3. Sing Happy

4. Summer in Ohio

5. Gimme Gimme

6. The Prayer

7. A Piece of Sky

8. Into The Unknown

9. God Help the Outcasts

10. Take Me or Leave Me

11. Moon River

12. Never Give Up On You

13. She Used to Be Mine

14.That's Life

15. Bring Him Home

The concert was produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and the live album is sponsored by Alpha Club

