Louise Dearman, Alice Fearn, and Rachael Wooding Join CATS UK and Ireland Tour as 'Grizabella'

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Following its summer season in London, the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour presented by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals.

Three acclaimed West End performers, Louise Dearman (Wicked, Evita), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked) and Rachael Wooding (CATS, We Will Rock You and Starlight Express) will share the iconic role of 'Grizabella'. Directed and choreographed by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Drew McOnie, the tour opens at Plymouth Theatre Royal on Tuesday 6 October, 2026.

Louise Dearman says of joining the UK and Ireland tour of CATS: “Memory is one of the most famous songs in musical theatre history, so to perform it every night is incredible. Plus, the long list of women who have played 'Grizabella' is pretty iconic in itself!”

Alice Fearn continues: “Grizabella' is one of those roles I had on my 'dream' list. The chance to be a part of this huge CATS legacy and get the opportunity to sing one of the most iconic scores ever written is something I will cherish forever.”

Rachael Wooding concludes: “It feels like a full circle moment for me. CATS was my first musical out of drama school and getting to be part of the Jellicle tribe again, this time as 'Grizabella', both at Regent's Park and now on tour, feels really special.”

'Memory' is one of musical theatre's defining songs. It won an Ivor Novello Award for Best Song, Musically and Lyrically in 1982, and the original West End 'Grizabella', Elaine Paige had a top 10 UK chart hit with the song. Andrew Lloyd Webber's haunting musical masterpiece has been recorded by many other notable performers, including Barbra Streisand and Barry Manilow.

Louise Dearman's 'Grizabella' dates include: Theatre Royal, Plymouth; Birmingham, Hippodrome; Bristol, Hippodrome; Norwich, Theatre Royal and Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse.

Alice Fearn will play 'Grizabella' in: Llandudno, Venue Cymru; Glasgow, Theatre Royal; Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall; Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre; Sunderland, Empire Theatre; Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre; Belfast, Grand Opera House; Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre; Oxford, New Theatre; Southampton, Mayflower Theatre; Bradford, Alhambra Theatre; Liverpool, Empire Theatre; Woking, Woking Theatre; Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre; Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre and Newcastle, Theatre Royal.

Rachael Wooding appears as 'Grizabella' in Hull, New Theatre and Manchester, Palace Theatre. Please see venue dates below.

They join the previously announced UK and Ireland tour company, starring: Fin Adams (Alonzo), Kalisha Amaris (Old Deuteronomy), Carla Bertran (Electra and Co-Dance Captain), Elliot Broadfoot (Bustopher Jones / Gus), Grace Burrows (Swing), Matthew Caputo (Skimbleshanks), Josie Chambers-Sims (Syllabub), Briana Craig (Rumpleteazer), Katie Dunsden (Bombalurina), Joshua-Samuel Freeman (Tumblebrutus), Regan Garcia (Pouncival), Aaron Jenkins (Swing), Hannah Joseph (Victoria), Taziva-Faye Katsande (Tantomile), Diante Lodge (Macavity), Shona Mairi Masson (Swing), Owen McHugh (George), Danny Nattrass (Mungojerrie), Millie O'Connell (Demeter), Andrew Parfit (Coricopat), Dean Rickards (Swing), Nathan Rigg (Swing), Lucie-Mae Sumner (Jellylorum / Griddlebone), Laura Tyrer (Jennyanydots / Gumbie Cat), Jaydon Vijn (Rum Tum Tugger), Jack Wilcox (Munkustrap), Jet Yau (Mr. Mistoffelees), Taela Yeomans-Brown (Swing and Co-Dance Captain), and Patricia Zhou (Cassandra).

About CATS

From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they'll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?

Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and with a legendary score by Andrew Lloyd Webber which inspired generations featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is a magical musical like no other.

CATS is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history. The show originally premiered at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The ground-breaking production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony awards, including Best Musical. It ran for 18 years.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 54 countries, has been translated into 23 languages and has been seen by more than 77 million people worldwide. The Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. In 2026, CATS will also embark on 2 major international tours.

Joining Drew McOnie on the creative team are Sami Fendall, Set, Costume and Wigs Designer; Jessica Hung Han Yun, Lighting Designer; Adam Fisher, Sound Designer; Guy Common, Makeup Designer; Ingrid Mackinnon, Intimacy Director; Kev McCurdy, Fight Director; Will Burton, Casting Director and Alex Parker, Musical Supervisor.

Biographies

Louise Dearman is the only actor in the world to have played both Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre). Other theatre credits include: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK tour); Evita (UK tour); Guys and Dolls (UK tour and Piccadilly Theatre); Grease (Victoria Palace Theatre and UK tour); Kiss Me Kate (Victoria Palace); Jekyll and Hyde (UK Tour); Side Show (London Palladium and Southwark Playhouse); The Waterbabies (Leicester Curve); Wonderful Town (Opera Holland Park); Mimma (Cadogan Hall and Teatro Verdi Trieste); Tell Me On A Sunday (International). Concert credits include: Gravity (World Tour); BBC Proms; The BBC Concert Orchestra, The London Concert Orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The John Wilson Orchestra, The Halle Orchestra, The Camerata, The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, The Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, RTE Concert Orchestra.

Alice Fearn's theatre credits include: Kimberly Akimbo (Hampstead Theatre); Wicked (West End); Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre, London); Dear Evan Hansen (UK Tour); Rotten Scoundrels (Savoy Theatre, London); Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre, London) and The Woman in White (Palace Theatre, London). Television includes: EastEnders and Tonight's The Night. Film includes: WICKED: Part One; Les Misérables; WICKED: For Good; Sweeney Todd; Alice in Wonderland; Clash of the Titans; Mamma Mia! and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Rachael Wooding's theatre credits include: Grizabella in CATS at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Military Wives (York Theatre Royal); Standing at the Sky's Edge (Gillian Lynne Theatre/National Theatre/Sheffield Crucible); Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre); Fat Friends the Musical (UK Tour); We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre); Street of Dreams (Manchester Evening News Arena); Jersey Boys (Prince Edward Theatre); Evita (UK Tour); Hairspray (Shaftesbury Theatre); Saturday Night Fever (Apollo Victoria Theatre); Footloose (UK Tour); Fame (Aldwych Theatre); Starlight Express (Bochum, Germany); CATS (Operettenhaus, Hamburg). TV includes: Girlfriends (ITV); Britain's Got Talent (ITV); Al Murray's Happy Hour (ITV); Doctors (BBC); Coronation Street (ITV); The Royal Variety Performance (ITV).

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