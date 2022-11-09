Lost Dog Present RUINATION, An Alternative Christmas Show at the Linbury Theatre

The company that charmed audiences with their award-winning Juliet & Romeo in 2019 returns to the Royal Opera House with Ruination, a new show for Christmas. Melding dance comedy and theatre, Lost Dog's Artistic Director Ben Duke is known for his witty and inventive reinterpretations of the classics. This Season the company retells the Greek myth of Medea and her relationship with Jason - he's much shorter than you'd expect, and it's possible she didn't murder her children - as an alternative festive show about how love and forgiveness are not always the answer.

Presented in the intimate Linbury Theatre, Ruination takes place in the underworld of Hades while up above on the main stage of the Royal Opera House, The Royal Ballet's Nutcracker delights audiences with its traditional ballet magic. Ruination is the first co-production between The Royal Ballet and Lost Dog and this witty production cleverly links the two stages of the Royal Opera House in a unique and humorous way. Featuring six dancers, live musicians, singer and much more, this alternative festive, theatrical experience is not to be missed.

Touching on adult themes and subjects this production is recommended for ages 14years +